OK. You’ll have to go with us on this one. Mount Hood is the kitchen, hand-built booters and deep spring slush are the pots and pans, and The Faction Collective shredders are the ingredients; not sure what else you need to know really. Not sure what other information you could possibly want that would make watching this any more enticing than it already is. What’s that? No, there’s no nudity. Please, stop asking us this question. It’s getting weird.

Starring Alex Hall, Blake Wilson, Mac Forehand and Will German, one watch of this Mount Hood based edit (simply called MT. HOOD) and you may well feel yourself powerlessly looking up two-week weather forecasts, cheap flights, and easy-lift-access accommodation. Bon appétit.

Mount Hood is good. That’s it. That’s all you need to know.

Production by: Bluemax Media

Directed & edited by: Etienne Mérel

Cinematography by: Etienne Mérel & Julien Eustache

Additional cinematography by: Owen Dahlberg

Photography by: Christopher Newett

Special thanks to: Timberline Resort

Soundtrack: William DeVaughn — Be Thankful for What You Got, Ponsuda. — What Yo Life Like?

Carbon Neutral Media Production

Albert Certified Production

Check out Faction Skis website here.

