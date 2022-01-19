Ski Gear Product Preview For Winter 2022/2023 - Mpora

Skiing

Ski Gear Product Preview For Winter 2022/2023

We went to Slide 2022 to take a first look at the 2022-2023 ski gear

With the cancellation of ISPO 2021, and half the world hiding behind Zoom calls, the usual January ski equipment hype went AWOL last season. We received the odd press release featuring a new product now and then but, to be honest, we were really missing the trade show vibes where we could get our hands on the new ski kit while hand-flexing a few pairs of skis.

With this year’s ISPO being rolled back to October, we headed to Slide (the UK’s very own ISPO) to bring you this glance at the newest ski touring, freeride and resort skiing products in the industry. So here we go, here’s the our snapshot of the most exciting products for the 22/23 winter season, with lots of exciting developments in pretty much all categories of products.

We’re off to the SIGB ski test in Austria in the middle of March, so we’ll be sure to put our top selection of skis, boots and bindings through their paces. Then it’ll soon be time to get started on the production of the 2022 – 2023 Mpora Ski 100 – your one stop shop for all the information required to make an informed decision on your ski equipment for next year.

Ski Industry Trends 2022 – 2023

Ski touring and freeride continue to be the focussed category for many ski brands this season – a somewhat obvious revelation, given the resort closures and limited travel of last season. Although, just last year, I commented ski brands were looking to shed as much weight as possible from their touring skis, it looks as though things are going the other way. Brands now look happy to build a slightly heavier ski with a big boost in downhill performance. The K2 Dispatch and Volkl Rise Beyond are great examples of this.

Ski brands looked to be focusing their R&D time into boots and bindings, with some exciting releases coming up next season. Black Diamond have been launching some interesting accessories, such as their Impulse glove and Reacon X beacon, while Atomic has launched a pretty innovative skiing / climbing hybrid helmet.

K2 Products 2022 – 2023

K2 kick off the hype with an all-new ski range called the Dispatch. Replacing the old Wayback and Talkback touring series of skis, the Dispatch range promise improved downhill performance, at an impressive weight. K2 has also tweaked the titanal laminate, found on the Mindbender range, to provide more power towards the tips and tails for a more locked-in ride. They’ve also removed the Alliance naming, in place of a ‘W’ range – e.g. Mindbender 106 W.

With the closure of Full Tilt boots, it was only a matter of time before we saw a K2 branded three-piece boot. K2’s boot range has now essentially swallowed up the Full Tilt range, with just a few naming changes being the most obvious differences. We were stoked to see that many of the pro lines are still going too.

K2 have also unveiled a brand new touring boot, also called the Dispatch. Kind of like the Reacon, the Dispatch range is boasting a few more touring-friendly features, for increased time on the skin track.










Faction Skis 2022 – 2023

Faction always kill it with their topsheet designs, but this season’s offerings might just be our favourite so far. They’ve given their entire line a topsheet update, with the Dictator range now becoming the ‘Dancer’. This is said to better reflect the skis ability to keep things loose when required.




FW Products 2022 – 2023



Dynafit Products 2022 – 2023

A new TLT ‘X’ (10) featured on the Dynafit stand. Dynafit have changed up the speed nose for a regular alpine touring toe and heel welt for improved crampon compatiblity. Only Dynafit’s dedicated race boots now feature the speed nose.

Speaking of crampons, Dynafit have released a collapsible crampon that’s able to fold in on itself for improved packability. This is similar to what Petzl achieved in the past, but we love how Dynafit has used wire for the connection, rather than flimsy cord.






Salomon Products 2022 – 2023

While little has been updated on the skis side for Salomon (there’s just a new MTN range and updated QST 106), their new boot range is looking fresh and exciting. The new S/Pro Alpha offers a customisable fit for a range of forefoot widths, while the new MTN Summit boot range brings decent downhill performance with a phenomenal walk mode.

Extra kudos to Salomon for their efforts in using more recycled materials. These include recycled ski bases and recycled ski boots sole units.










Scott Skis 2022 – 2023

The Pure range from Scott grows from one to seven skis, including an updated Pure Mission ski, which refreshes the old, but legendary, Scott Mission. Scott have also looked to make things more sustainable, too, with a Superguide LT 95 Re-Source, which has been made from 60% recycled materials. Definitely a step in the right direction from Scott.




Black Crows Skis 2022 – 2023

Just updated topsheet designs from Black Crows. We’re not complaining, though, as these designs are looking sick. We’d expect nothing less from Black Crows, mind.





Black Diamond 2022 – 2023

Black Diamond have given their Helio range a new lease of life with updated topsheets, but it’s the same carbon construction beneath. Black Diamond have focused their energy on their accessories line, with new gloves, ice axes, crampons and transceivers featuring some really innovative designs.









Armada 2022 – 2023

Armada have quite a few new skis in their line-up, including a much anticipated Whitewalker 2.0, which has been produced in collaboration with Sammy Carlson. They’ve also launched the new Locator touring ski range, replacing the old (and dated) Tracer range.

Armada, Salomon and Atomic (they’re all owned by the same parent company) have released the new Strive alpine binding. This binding boasts a lower stack height, lighter construction (compared to a STH2) and GripWalk certification. It looks like the alpine sole unit battle between WTR and GripWalk is finally over.






Volkl, Dalbello, Marker 2022 – 2023

There’s been a lot going on in the MDV (Marker, Dalbello and Volkl) headquarters. Starting with Volkl, they’ve updated their all-mountain series with a new Kendo, Kenja and Mantra. The Revolt series lives on with new topsheets, while their touring range of skis are apparently selling like hotcakes.

Marker have brought updates to the toe unit of both the Alpinist and Kingpin series of touring bindings. These updates provide an easier step in and what looks like a more beefed up construction. Dalbello have released their all-new Veloce four buckle alpine boot range and an all-new Quantum Evo touring boot (excuse the blurry photo).










Atomic 2022 – 2023

The new Bent range was a big launch for Atomic this year, with the range now encompassing everything from 80 – 120 mm. The narrower Bent Chetlers are said to be replacing the old Punx range as dedicated freestyle skis. Atomic have also brought in many improvements to their ski touring boot range, with a wide range of offerings for many foot shapes and ability levels.






Line Skis 2022 – 2023

What happens when you fuse the Line Blade with the Vision? Well, it looks like you get the all-new Blade Optic. The Blade Optic brings the Gas Pedal Metal power from the Blade and the playful shape of the Vision, to make a ski that’s a joy to throw around the resort, no matter the speed. We’re looking forward to getting out on these.



Topics:

Armada Atomic Black Crows Black Diamond Dalbello Dynafit Faction Skis FW Gear K2 Skis Line Skis Marker Salomon Scott Skis Volkl Skis
