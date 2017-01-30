Photo: iStock.

Have you ever been skiing down a slope somewhere, feeling good about life, when suddenly an absolute pro has come tearing past you with one of the smoothest and most refined ski techniques you’ve ever seen? When this sort of thing happens, it can make you feel less good about life. It can make you feel like a mediocre skier. It can make you feel like a total bloody amateur. And, let’s face it, nobody likes feeling like a total bloody amateur.

Right, so what’s the best way of progressing from rookie skier to master? Well, if we’re being upfront and honest about it, with ski lessons and practise. We’d recommend that you’d book yourself some skiing lessons with a professional instructor who can pinpoint your weaknesses, polish up your technique, and turn you into a shiny mountain diamond.

Skiing Lessons In The UK: Where Should You Go If You Want To Learn To Ski Before Your Trip?

12 Things You Should Never Do When You’re On A Skiing Lesson

10 Best Skis For Beginners

Lessons, though, aren’t exactly cheap. Even the most affordable of ski lessons can set you back a fair old bit, so it’s not always financially viable to go full on with the lessons every time you go on a skiing holiday. Yes, in an ideal world you’d have free one-on-one ski tuition from the moment you were born to the Olympics where you won gold in every single ski event but alas…we don’t live in an ideal world.

Step forward: the internet. The internet is bursting at the seams with good, bad, and terrible instructional ski videos. There’s videos on there that can help you to execute basic ski tricks, and there’s videos there that can teach you how to ski in general. To help you separate the useful ones from the less useful ones, here’s some of the very best ski lesson videos on YouTube (that focus on normal on-piste skiing).