Skiing

How Do You Parallel Turn On Skis? 5 Of The Best Ski Lesson Videos Available On YouTube

Want to get better at skiing, but struggling with the cost of ski lessons? These free videos might help.

Photo: iStock.

Have you ever been skiing down a slope somewhere, feeling good about life, when suddenly an absolute pro has come tearing past you with one of the smoothest and most refined ski techniques you’ve ever seen? When this sort of thing happens, it can make you feel less good about life. It can make you feel like a mediocre skier. It can make you feel like a total bloody amateur. And, let’s face it, nobody likes feeling like a total bloody amateur.

Right, so what’s the best way of progressing from rookie skier to master? Well, if we’re being upfront and honest about it, with ski lessons and practise. We’d recommend that you’d book yourself some skiing lessons with a professional instructor who can pinpoint your weaknesses, polish up your technique, and turn you into a shiny mountain diamond.

Lessons, though, aren’t exactly cheap. Even the most affordable of ski lessons can set you back a fair old bit, so it’s not always financially viable to go full on with the lessons every time you go on a skiing holiday. Yes, in an ideal world you’d have free one-on-one ski tuition from the moment you were born to the Olympics where you won gold in every single ski event but alas…we don’t live in an ideal world.

Step forward: the internet. The internet is bursting at the seams with good, bad, and terrible instructional ski videos. There’s videos on there that can help you to execute basic ski tricks, and there’s videos there that can teach you how to ski in general. To help you separate the useful ones from the less useful ones, here’s some of the very best ski lesson videos on YouTube (that focus on normal on-piste skiing).

1) Intermediate Ski Lessons – Keeping Skis Parallel

Instructional ski videos from the ‘Ski School by Elate Media‘ channel are all over YouTube. This highly useful one on how to keep skis parallel, which has been viewed over a million times, is a great point of reference for people looking to consistently nail their turns.

2) Ski Lessons – Avoiding Mistakes

A great overview from the ‘Tirol‘ YouTube channel, here. This video contains the kind of super useful one-line tips that once you’ve heard, you’ll probably never forget. A recommended viewing experience if you’re having trouble eliminating bad habits from your skiing.

3) Adventure Ski and Snowboard School

OK. Look. If we’re being completely honest, there’s probably some way more polished ski lesson videos available online. But none of them, we’d wager, are even half as hypnotic as this one from the Adventure Ski and Snowboard School in California (see above). Watching the instructor swerve from left to right on the “treadmill” while dishing out advice that’s as entertaining as it is informative is surprisingly enjoyable. Check it out for yourself.

4) How To Carve On Skis

Yeah, it’s that guy from ‘Ski School by Elite Media’ again but damn…his instructional videos are just too good. If your carving game is substandard and/or you don’t know what the hell you’re doing out there on the mountains, this little slice of YouTube is an essential port of call. In fact, as we’ve already mentioned, the entire channel channel is packed to the rafters with great tutorial content. However, we don’t want to just put all the focus on their vids. It wouldn’t be fair on the others.

5) How To Execute The Perfect Ski Turn

Our favourite thing about this ski lesson video is that it actually takes the skis out of the equation, and shows in a clear and simple way the importance of not rushing your turns with your feet. Plus, there’s something so very satisfying about watching a ski boot making clean shapes in the snow.

