The Resorts

So much terrain, so many runs, so little time. The ski resorts in Aosta have a huge amount of variety and there is something for everyone. From first time skiers who require lessons to seasoned mountain goats, this valley is a proper playground for those chasing snow in winter.

Cervinia sits at 2,050m and you can access the Klein Matterhorn at 3,883m on the Swiss side of the border. At the kind of altitudes we’re talking about here, this is one of the most snow sure resorts in the Alps. It provides cold conditions for high-quality snow early season, with good conditions more often than not running through all the way into the spring. A bunch more information regarding this destination can be found on the Cervino Ski Paradise website.

Champerlouc is a great place to base yourself if you are looking to access a huge ski area. This is the gateway to the Monterosa Ski Resort which connects three valleys, and sits in the shadow of one of the world’s most famous freeride mountains. To learn more about this part of Aosta, be sure to pay a visit to the Visit Monterosa website.

The Chill

After a big day in the mountains, there is nothing better than being able to kick back in a cosy hotel with glass of red in hand (another shoutout for that wine). Aosta is home to some of the Alps’ most pleasant and homely hotels, places to spend the night that provide visitors with easy morning access to the epic winter offering on the doorstep.

If you prioritise spending a good amount of your trip in the sauna, we would recommend checking out the Monterosa Spa – it’s a maze of rooms and bodies of water with varying temperatures to suit your needs. If you’re looking for a hotel with a world class wellness centre in-house, Les Neiges d’Antan is definitely the place you want.

An Iconic Mountain

Over on the Swiss side of the border, they call it the Matterhorn. On the Italian side, it’s known as Monte Cervino. Whatever you end up calling it, when your time in the Alps has run its course this winter, there’s no denying that seeing this mountain in person is real bucket list stuff. It certainly looks a little different, and less like that instantly recognisable and extremely iconic shape from Toblerone packaging, on the Italian side. Don’t let that put you off though. We think there’s something to be said for getting an alt-view on a classic.

We’ll round things off here by sharing with you a clip of Kilian Jornet charging about on Monte Cervino (aka the Matterhorn). Consider it extreme behaviour from an extreme athlete. Now, about that wine…

For more information on this destination, visit: www.aosta-valley.co.uk

