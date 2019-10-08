Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review - Mpora

Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review

Tecnica a edged closer to the dream boot with a smooth flex at an extremely low weight

Flex: 130
Last: 99
Cuff Range: 55˚
Forward Lean: 12 or 13˚
BSL: 315 mm (27.0)
Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings
Weight (per boot): 1320
Price: £625

Website: tecnicasports.com

Why we chose the Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro: 130 flex at 1320 grams – why wouldn’t we?

Now there’s A LOT of bad stuff going on in this world right; from world peace (or lack of), to climate change – it’s easy to get yourself down just thinking about it all. The good folk over at Tecnica though have gone and built their Zero G Tour Pro boot, with a stated flex of 130, a weight of 1,300, and a range motion of 55˚. If that doesn’t cheer you up, we don’t know what will.

OK, maybe the above paragraph might be overdoing it somewhat but, in all seriousness, to reach a similar flex as boots like the Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 130, Head Kore 1, and Dynafit Hoji Free whilst shaving around 250g from these boots is a pretty impressive feat to achieve.

“A stated flex of 130, a weight of 1,300, and a range motion of 55˚”

When it comes to the Zero G Tour pro then, how on earth have Tecnica got a boot in this weight category to a claimed 130 flex?

First thing that usually gets the nip / tuck treatment from ski brands is the liner, and the same can certainly be said for the Zero G Pro Tour. Previous iterations of the Zero G made use of an aftermarket Palau liner. With the 2019 – 2020 Zero G Tour Pro, Tecnica have brought liner production in-house; allowing them to shave weight from the liner, whilst ensuring that it conforms exactly to the boot shell. 

Next up is the buckle system, Tecnica have made use of some extremely lightweight cable-style buckles that latch onto each rung to tighten the cuff shut. However, many may find that there’s a little more faff involved in getting these cables locked down – compared to a rigid bar system.

Similar to the Ski/Walk 2.0 system found on the Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD, the lever of the Zero G Pro flips down to lock into a bar fixed just above the heel. But rather than just a single locking point at the bottom of the lever, the Technica Zero G Tour Pro also locks off in the middle of the lever – giving a claimed reduction in shell deformation when skiing and increase in range of motion whilst ski touring.

So what does all this tech equate to? Well, that would be a seriously impressive touring boot that’s able to drive a fat pair of planks through a huge variety of conditions. We’d put the flex of this boot closer to that of the 120 flex found on the Salomon S/Lab MTN, but with a smooth linear flex pattern that doesn’t feel like it’s going to snap your legs off once you push into it – it gives a lovely rebound as your push into the cuffs.

“It’s certainly going to be a boot to consider if you’re looking at that 1400 – 1540 gram boot category

The weight and flex of this boot has quite rightly, been talked about a lot in this review as it’s a pretty astonishing blend to reach in the touring boot world. It’s certainly going to be a boot to consider if you’re looking at that 1400 – 1540 gram boot category as it performs just as well as many of the boots in this category, whilst shedding 250 grams.

If you’ve been looking at either the Salomon S/Lab X-Alp, or the Atomic Backland Carbon, but wished they came with just that bit more boot to drive some of your fatter planks in poor conditions, then the Zero G Pro could be one to check out as long as you’re happy to sacrifice a little in the walk mode and weight departments.

The buckle system has been designed to save weight

You can also expect a little more faff with the four cable buckles in order to adjust them at each transition. Some may also prefer the increase in weight with say, the Dynafit Hoji Free, due to the reduction in faff and more comfortable liner, so get your feet in these boots and see how they suit you and your needs. If they do strike the right balance for you, then you’re going to be in for a treat.

Mpora Backcountry Ski Guide 2019/20

