Flex: 130

Last: 99

Cuff Range: 55˚

Forward Lean: 12 or 13˚

BSL: 315 mm (27.0)

Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings

Weight (per boot): 1320

Price: £625

Why we chose the Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro: 130 flex at 1320 grams – why wouldn’t we?

Now there’s A LOT of bad stuff going on in this world right; from world peace (or lack of), to climate change – it’s easy to get yourself down just thinking about it all. The good folk over at Tecnica though have gone and built their Zero G Tour Pro boot, with a stated flex of 130, a weight of 1,300, and a range motion of 55˚. If that doesn’t cheer you up, we don’t know what will.

OK, maybe the above paragraph might be overdoing it somewhat but, in all seriousness, to reach a similar flex as boots like the Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 130, Head Kore 1, and Dynafit Hoji Free whilst shaving around 250g from these boots is a pretty impressive feat to achieve.

“A stated flex of 130, a weight of 1,300, and a range motion of 55˚”

When it comes to the Zero G Tour pro then, how on earth have Tecnica got a boot in this weight category to a claimed 130 flex?

First thing that usually gets the nip / tuck treatment from ski brands is the liner, and the same can certainly be said for the Zero G Pro Tour. Previous iterations of the Zero G made use of an aftermarket Palau liner. With the 2019 – 2020 Zero G Tour Pro, Tecnica have brought liner production in-house; allowing them to shave weight from the liner, whilst ensuring that it conforms exactly to the boot shell.

Next up is the buckle system, Tecnica have made use of some extremely lightweight cable-style buckles that latch onto each rung to tighten the cuff shut. However, many may find that there’s a little more faff involved in getting these cables locked down – compared to a rigid bar system.