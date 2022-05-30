Photo credit: Judith Bergström / Red Bull Content Pool

You can take your history books down from the shelf, and chuck them straight in the bin. They’re out of date, and they need to be rewritten. Jesper Tjäder has put down a fresh marker for mankind by setting a new world record for the longest ever rail slide on skis. Progress is inevitable, the wheels of the human endeavour roll ever on, and fair play Jesper… 154.49 metres (aka 506 ft and 10.3 inches) is a very long way to rail slide on a pair of skis. Nailed an eighth of an inch myself, once, so can fully relate.

The 28-year-old Swedish freestyle skier took three days and 127 attempts to achieve the feat he’s had his eye on ever since the American Tom Wallisch set a record back in 2016. You can see how Jesper’s mission unfolded, in all of its ‘slidey-slidey’ goodness, below.

What Jesper Tjäder says: “Being the official Guinness World Record holder feels pretty cool. I have dreamt about it since I was a kid. This rail was a hard challenge, and my guess was that it would take about 525 attempts, but it went way easier than I expected. I have done a lot of tricks on rails before but never on such a long rail as this. I felt like it would be a good mission to have.”

