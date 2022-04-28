Credit: James Mechie

Each ski begins life long before the build process. With acute industry knowledge, James starts by figuring out not only what you like, but what you’re really going to use it for. “If you like skiing on Völkl, for example, then I know you like a stiffer ski,” he says. “And then during a dialogue I find out what you’re actually going to use it for.”

Many want that luscious powder ski but if you normally ski resorts, and only occasionally head off-piste, then there’s little point. For me, I wanted a stiff tourer capable of sticking an edge in corduroy but also floating in powder. For James, that challenge was duly accepted and he proceeds to walk me through the processes. Once all is researched and honed, he adjusts the designs using CAM software, which translates pure design into something the CNC machine can use. He also mocks up and finalises the topsheet design, which can be fully bespoke on all Nix skis.

Nearby, James points out the printer that is finishing my topsheet; it’s a black and white film image I shot in Lysefjord, Norway, and which featured in Issue Two of Mpora magazine. “It’s a two-part printing process where you start off by printing it and then you heat it, and the image is literally sublimated into the surface of the material,” he tells.

This means that when the topsheet gets nicks and scratches, the image remains as it is within the material itself. The base, a bright yellow one for a punch of colour, core and topsheet are then laid out and assembled between aluminium cassettes – plates that hold everything together when it goes into the press. With touring my primary focus, James reduces weight in my skis by using a bamboo core, precisely laying carbon fibre for the necessary stiffness to hold an edge, with the use of flax sheets to act as a dampener to reduce chatter, all finished with carbon tape in specific locations to adjust how much and where the ski flexes. Using a sandwich construction, the pieces are layered together – base, carbon fibre, core, flax, carbon fibre and topsheet. It’s saturated in bio-resin as the layers are built and then it’s heated and cured in the press.

“We can drop in different tip moulds, rocker profiles, camber profiles, and then a big airbag squashes everything into shape,” says James. “It’s something like seven double decker buses worth of pressure.” After a few hours curing, it’s then a process of hand profiling the edges, grinding the base, waxing, polishing, and installing the bindings. I chose the Salomon S/LAB Shift MNC 13, the leading hybrid binding, which I find offers a better forward pivot position for smoother walking uphill, and one James himself highly recommends.