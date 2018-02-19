Canadian Cassie Sharpe has taken the gold in the women’s ski halfpipe in her first ever Winter Olympics ahead of veteran French skier and Sochi silver-medallist Marie Martinod and American star Brita Sigourney in a repeat result of qualification.

Cassie Sharpe celebrates after winning the 2018 women’s ski halfpipe in Pyeongchang.

Sharpe put down the two best runs of 94.40 and 95.80 and was never out of first position. That meant her final run was a victory lap, and while she crashed out on it she was still the clear winner.

Marie Martinod from France followed her silver medal from Sochi 2014 up with another silver medal in Pyeongchang with a score of 92.60 and America’s Brita Sigourney took the bronze with a 91.60. There was a special moment when Marie brought her kid on at the end of the race.

Marie Martinod with her child after winning her second silver medal. Coolest mum ever?

Anna Drew will be gutted to miss out after her 90.80 knocked Brita out of the medal spots temporarily, but Brita wasn’t out for long. She was up next after Anna, and took her third place spot right back from her.

Sharpe’s winning run included back to back 900s, a huge truckdriver, and finishing with a 1080, and it was enough to see her take the Winter Olympic gold.

Cassie Sharpe after her winning women’s halfpipe run.

2014 Sochi ski halfpipe gold-medallist Maddie Bowman crashed out on all three of her runs. “For her it’s gold or nothing,” we were told, but the experienced American was ultimately unable to turn her X Games halfpipe gold medal in January 2018 into an Olympic medal.