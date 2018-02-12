Winter Olympic Slopestyle Skiing

Belgian snowboarder Stef Vandeweyer tweaking for his life in Pyeongcang during the snowboard slopestyle. Photo: Sam Mellish

The Winter Olympic slopestyle skiing is the event that pits the freestyle skiers against each other on a course made of rails and a range of kickers. We know the photo above is of a snowboarder, but, c’mon, it’s from Pyeongchang and it’s an incredible shot from our man on the ground, Sam Mellish.

The contest is judged on style, difficulty of run, execution and the skill involved. The skier who gets the best score for an individual run in finals takes the gold medal.

Who are the Favourites and Medal Contenders for Slopestyle Skiing?

Oystein Braaten in action.

Norwegian sensation Oystein Braaten is one of the hot favourites for the men’s slopestyle, as is the ever popular Swedish skier Henrik Harlaut, whose declaration that “Wu-Tang is for the children” made him a household name (however briefly) after being interviewed at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games. Harlaut comes into Pyeongchang having just won the 2018 X Games slopestyle with a strong, technical yet brilliantly smooth run.

American skier Gus Kenworthy has a great shot at a medal too. Kenworthy came out as gay last year and has been using the Olympics as a platform for LGBT rights as well, so he’ll have a lot of people cheering him on. He got a silver medal back at Sochi, and he’ll want another one now.

Gus Kenworthy, left, being a top guy. Photo: Instagram Screenshot

USA’s Nick Goepper, Austrian Ferdinand Dahl and Swiss skier Andri Ragettli are also in with a chance, while Team GB’s James Woods will be an outside shot for Great Britain.

Woodsy claimed the first gold of the 2017-18 FIS Slopestyle season in Cardrona, New Zealand in August 2017, but the four since have seen Oystein Braaten pick up one gold and two silver medals. Of course, these stats always need taken with a pinch of salt as not all Olympic athletes would always be in attendance and conditions change everything!

In the women’s slopestyle Norwegian Johanne Killi and Sweden’s Jennie-Lee Burmansson are possibly the two front-runners, while French woman Tess Ledeux, American Maggie Voisin and Norway’s Tirill Sjaastad Christiansen are also in with a great podium shot.

Voisin won the recent 2018 slopestyle at the X Games so will be hoping to convert that to an Olympic gold and seems to have hit form at just the right time.

“Swiss athletes Sarah Hoefflin and Mathlide Gremaud both have a double cork in their bag”

Swiss athletes Sarah Hoefflin and Mathlide Gremaud will be confident after strong recent X Games results as well, and Team GB’s Katie Summerhayes is an outside shot for Britain.

Sjaastad Christansen, Killi, Ledeux and Murmansson all have a gold medal from the 2017-2018 FIS campaign, but the Swede Burmansson’s record reads as the most consistent. She’s only missed out on one podium place from the five events so far, with one gold, two silvers and a bronze.