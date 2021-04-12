Last week we revealed that the 2021 Audi Nines setup had been pushed to new aesthetic heights after a major collaboration with designer Sebastian Gehwolf. It would now seem that his work is being put to the test as riders enjoyed the Crans-Montana weather and formed a massive rapid-fire train in what looked like a whole bunch of fun.

Since the start of the Audi Nines in 2008, it’s an event that has consistently served up some spectacular courses. The 2021 setup is no exception, and has definitely been put through its paces. Check out ‘The Massive Train’ below.

The Audi Nines setup has got some of the world’s best riders rightly stoked on shredding the epic course.

“I’m super hyped to be going to Audi Nines this year. The setup looks insane as usual. From some of the initial designs I’ve seen some crazy things. It looks you can hit the jumps from both sides of the mountain, because it’s in the bottom of a valley. I’m sure there’s going to be some crazy trains and crossovers going on. Hopefully we luck out with the weather, and it should be a sick time!” – Alex Hall (USA, SKI)

“I’m super keen to be heading to Audi Nines. This is the first year I’ve gotten invited, and it’s going to be sick. The build is going to be really good, we’ve been seeing some photos and it looks amazing. It’s going to be all-time for sure!” – Tess Coady (AUS, SNB)

