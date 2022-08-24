We’ve teamed up with the National Snow Show, and are giving you the chance to get free tickets for the mega ski and snowboard extravaganza with the code MPORA.

The National Snow Show is coming back with an almighty bang. This year, the event organisers are introducing an Après Pavilion to the mix and, in the process, bringing some seriously good mountain party vibes to proceedings. Live DJ sets, entertainment, the kind of food and drinks that’ll take your tastebuds immediately to the Alps; it’s running throughout both days and upping the ante after 3pm. This will, quite frankly, be the only place to be. Bring on the good times.

Run in partnership with OOSC, Ski Club GB and EcoSki, the Après Pavilion will complement the Alpine Bar at the heart of the show. The volume will be pumping after after 4pm, and Jubel will be on hand to keep thirsts well and truly quenched. The Pavilion will also include a gallery from the World Sports Photography Awards, a repair/mend station from EcoSki to give your gear a second lease of life, exclusive competitions and impromptu entertainment throughout the day.

“Pop into the Après Pavilion and soak up the vibes”

After the success of the 2021 event, which saw almost 10,000 snowsports fans attend the two-day show at the NEC, this edition of the show looks set to be bigger and better. The National Snow Show will be hosting a number of high-profile names including Aimee Fuller, Graham Bell, Chemmy Alcott and Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards. There will also be 150 brands there, giving you the chance to shop for the latest gear and tech, as well as people who can help you plan out your next epic adventure to the mountains.

Stephen Morgan, MD at Raccoon Active Events has had this to say: “The Après side of snowsports is as appealing and important as the time spent participating in the sport we love. It brings us together, helps us celebrate a sport and lifestyle we love and builds community and participation. The Après Pavilion will be a place to kick back, to enjoy some good music, meet with friends and transport yourself back to the mountains with a drink in hand and some good old mountain grub. Whether you are visiting the show with friends, as a family or as a solo traveller, pop into the Après Pavilion and soak up the vibes.”

To find out more about the show, and get your free ticket using the MPORA code (they usually cost £10pp), visit the National Snow Show website. The event takes place on the 15th and 16th of October 2022. The deadline for using the free ticket code is the 7th of September 2022.







