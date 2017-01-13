Snowboarding Gear: 9 of the Best Snowboarding Goggles 2017 - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Snowboarding Gear: 9 of the Best Snowboarding Goggles 2017

Are you on the hunt for new snowboarding goggles this winter? We’ve got a selection of the best for 2017

Testing out Electric’s brand new, super lightweight Electrolite goggles. Photo: Nina Zietman

Snowboarding goggles are a crucial part of any snowboarding gear bag. Every year there are more modern, technologically advanced goggles launched onto the market. So which pair are right for you?

Snowboarding For Beginners: Everything You Need To Know About Snowboarding Gear

Nowadays snowboarding goggles aren’t just ‘one size fits all’. There are a whole variety of designs from retro-style frames to big frameless beasts. Lens technology is constantly adapting. Some of the lens changing systems available today are just plain amazing.

Intrigued? We guarantee you’ll be itching to buy a pair for your next snowboarding holiday after reading this.

OAKLEY FLIGHT DECK XM PRIZM SNOWBOARDING GOGGLES

Photo: Oakley

Price: £175

We couldn’t write a best snowboarding goggles list without including Oakley. The Flight Deck XM Prizm goggles are a classic frameless design with F3 anti-fog coating, so your goggles won’t steam up while you’re riding. The new Prizm technology enhances colours as you look through the goggles, maximises contrast and enhancing visibility even in the worst conditions.

Buy the Oakley Flight Deck XM Prizm goggles here

ELECTRIC ELECTROLITE SNOWBOARDING GOGGLES

Photo: Electric

Price: £110

Electric have been making rad snowboarding goggles for years, but this year they’ve come up with the lightest pair yet. We tested out the brand new Electrolite goggles and they truly are unbelievably light compared to other snowboarding goggles, weighing a mere 77g. The moulded silicone strap is buttery soft and grips to your helmet/beanie really well. The best part about these goggles is the lens clarity. The frameless design means unparalleled peripheral vision which works in bright sunshine to dusky shadows at the end of the day.

Buy the Electric Electrolite goggles here

10 Cheap Snowboarding Jackets You Can Buy For Under £140

MELON OPTICS SNOWBOARDING GOGGLES

Photo: Melon Optics

Price: £75

Melon Optics are relative newbies to the snowboarding goggles scene, but their goggles are no less technical than the rest. The best part about Melon goggles in the design-your-own feature on their website. They have three different frames to choose from – I went for the Jackson frame with yellow Zeiss low light lens for those cloudy, snowy days. The quality of vision is super clear in overcast conditions and I am a big fan of the tie-dye strap. The Jackson frame is medium sized, so not overwhelmingly large but just the right size. They are fast becoming my favourite low light frame.

Buy Melon Optics goggles here

DRAGON X2 KNIGHTRIDER SNOWBOARDING GOGGLES

Photo: Dragon Alliance

Price: £225

Dragon Alliance make some of the top snowboarding goggles in the world. The X2 Knightrider is the most advanced goggle yet. You can swap the lenses on these frameless goggles without taking them off your face. Just flick the lever and pull them off. The beauty of Dragon goggles is they offer great visibility, thanks to the top quality polycarbonate lenses. They are also super comfy with good ventilation. What more could you ask for?

Buy the Dragon X2 Knightrider goggles here

5 Best Cheap Snowboarding Boots

ANON M3 SNOWBOARDING GOGGLES

Photo: Anon

Price: £195

Ever found that wearing a facemask with your goggles makes them steam up quicker? Anon have solved this problem with their M3 goggles. They have made an Anon MFI facemask which match these goggles, so they snap into place and sealing moisture out. The M3 goggles have a wide field of vision and come in an excellent range of colours with a spare Graybird lens for super bright days.

Buy the Anon M3 goggles here

ROXY POPSCREEN SNOWBOARDING GOGGLES

Photo: Roxy

Price: £80

Roxy make some of the most stylish female snowboarding on the market. The Roxy Popscreens are one of their most popular frames right now with the frameless design and anti-fog coating. They are made with double layer face foam with polar fleece for extra comfort. The Popscreen comes at a bargain price too compared to other goggles right now.

Buy the Roxy Popscreen goggles here

7 Best Cheap Snowboarding Helmets

SMITH OPTICS I/O SNOWBOARDING GOGGLES

Photo: Smith Optics

Price: £190

Smith Optics have been making skiing and snowboarding goggles since 1965. The American company were the first to create sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. Today they are still top of the goggle game with the popular I/O goggles. They come in a huge range of colourways, all made with Smith’s highest level of anti-fog technology. The Green Sol-X lenses are a popular choice, they adapt really well for midday sun to late afternoon shadows. The quick release system makes changing the lens super easy. They are a medium fit, so perfect for those that don’t suit large goggles.

Buy the Smith Optics I/O goggles here

QUIKSILVER Q2 SNOWBOARDING GOGGLES

Photo: Quiksilver

Price: £90

Quiksilver have been making goggles for legends like Travis Rice for years. The Q2 goggles are made with high-definition lenses and high-tech lens ventilation with anti-fog coating to keep your vision from going cloudy. The lenses are also treated with an anti-scratch resistant film, so they won’t scratch as easily in your bag or when you stack it. Just like the Roxy goggles, these Quiksilver Q2s are great value for money.

Buy the Quiksilver Q2 goggles here

10 Cheap Snowboarding Pants For Under £100

VON ZIPPER JETPACK SNOWBOARDING GOGGLES

Photo: Von Zipper

Price: £150

Von Zipper’s new Jetpack goggles are well-loved by the snowboarding community. Why? Because they’ve got a seriously rad quick release lens system – just press the buttons at the top and bottom and ‘pop!’ out they come. Ideal for changing lenses quickly in any weather conditions. With great peripheral vision and a nice modern minimalist look, the Jetpack goggles will guaranteed to be part of our snowboarding gear cupboard for years to come.

Buy the Von Zipper Jetpack goggles here

You Might Also Like:

Visiting Japan? This Hilarious Video Is Yet Another Reason To Fall In Love With The Land Of The Rising Sun

5 Reasons Why Whistler Is The Best Place In The World To Go Skiing And Snowboarding

This Stunning GoPro Edit Will Make You Want To Escape To The Mountains

 

Share

Topics:

inspiration list UK USA

Related Articles

Snowboarding

White Out | Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week

Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week

Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week
Snowboarding

History Made | Katie Ormerod Signals Olympic Intent With First Ever British Gold at a Big Air World Cup

Katie Ormerod signals Olympic intent with first every British gold at Big Air World Cup

Katie Ormerod Signals Olympic Intent With First Ever British Gold at a Big Air World Cup
Snowboarding

Into The White | Snowboarding Backcountry British Columbia With A Helicopter and The World's Best

Christian Haller talks to Mpora about the trip behind Giro's stunning new video 'Into the White'

Into The White | Snowboarding Backcountry British Columbia With A Helicopter and The World's Best
The Environment

Global Warning | Can This Snowboarding Icon Force Donald Trump To Accept Climate Change Is Real?

Can snowboarding icon Jeremy Jones force Donald Trump to accept climate change is real?

Can This Snowboarding Icon Force Donald Trump To Accept Climate Change Is Real?
Snowboarding

Snowboarding Gear | 10 Cheap Snowboarding Pants For Under £100

Are you hunting for a pair of cheap snowboarding pants this winter? We’ve got the best selection on sale in the UK

Snowboarding Gear: 10 Cheap Snowboarding Pants For Under £100
Snowboarding

Riders for Refugees | How You Can Help People in Need This Christmas

How this charitable initiative set up by two snowboarders is making a difference

Riders for Refugees | How You Can Help People in Need This Christmas
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production