The sun’s setting earlier and earlier, the temperature’s getting lower and lower, and the shops are now selling your dad’s favourite kind of mince pie (plot twist: he loves all kinds equally). Yes, it can only mean one thing. Shredding is most definitely afoot. And, with that very much in mind, it might be worth heading down to the Telegraph Ski and Snowboard Festival to find out what the upcoming season’s got cooking. Get in the know. Get ahead of the curve. Get schooled up on the what, where, and how etc.

With 17,000 visitors hitting up the festival in 2018, the highest number since its relocation to Battersea Evolution in 2015, the 2019 festival will mark 46 years of the event. Over four days, the Telegraph Ski & Snowboard Festival will unite winter sports lovers and destination experts from around the world. It’s sort of like The Avengers but with more cheese, wine, wooly hats and home county accents.

“Get in the know. Get ahead of the curve. Get schooled up on the what, where, and how”

Kicking the season off in style, the line-up of 200 exhibitors will include everyone from Sierra Nevada and Ski Vermont to package operators like Crystal Ski Holidays. As well as travel inspiration, the festival is of course also a decent place to pick up the latest kit in preparation for your next ski / snowboard trip.





And, what’s that? There’s more, you say? How does a chockablock schedule of activities, games, and entertainment sound? How does an artificial slope, ice skating, face painting (for the kids – not for you, an adult, reading this now), and Halloween entertainment sound? What about craft beer tasting, curling on the ice rink, and sports taster sessions? You into that? What about an authentic Street Food Village serving delicious alpine food and drinks, and a really, just bloody fantastic, line-up of live music, DJ sets, and comedy? You’re still thinking about getting your face painted, aren’t you? This is why she left you.

Tickets start at £21.65 per person (including access to the Après event). Oh, and there’s an appearance from your boy Sir Ranulph Fiennes on Friday the 25th of October. The famous explorer, who in 2009 became the oldest Briton to climb Everest (the highest mountain in the world), will be hosting an intimate speaker session followed by a book signing. One more reason to head down, and get in the mix.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the event, head here.

You May Also Like

Best Snowboarding Gear | Whitelines Launch Buyer’s Guide And ‘100’ For 2019/2020

Watch | Candide Thovex Skiing Wave Pools In The Basque Country And Snowdonia