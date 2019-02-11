Finding the best, most stylish, jackets is no straightforward undertaking so if you think this is just a collection of decent winter coats, thrown together with more carefree abandon than a 19 year old Parisian lad on a ski slope you need to think again, you silly goose.

Listing the top ten jackets in the world right now requires deep, thorough, analysis as well as proper consideration for the activities and predicaments donning said coat can find a person in. From days snowboarding, to trekking, to walking the five minutes to the pub for a pint in February; we’ve tried to create a list of the greatest jackets that will offer a little bit of something for everyone.

Without further ado then, let’s zip-up and head on.

1) Patagonia Men’s Powder Bowl Jacket – £419.99

When you think of powder bowls, you think of fresh lines on a bluebird day. Huge rooster tails of pure, untouched snow flying up as you have literally the most fun anybody on Earth is having at that precise time. So, you’d expect a jacket bearing the name Powder Bowl to be able to stand up to a day in the back country. Made from two-layer Gore-Tex, this Patagonia jacket is durable, waterproof, windproof, and breathable. In short, if you’re off for a day of freeriding, this is just about the best coat you’re going to get.

Where You Would Wear This

You think back to a more innocent time. A time of hope. A time of optimism. A time of opportunity, and unbridled joy. A time where you could be anything, do anything. “Oh, you beautiful, naïve fool” you warmly say to yourself. You are, of course, thinking about the very first day of your snowboard trip. It’s now day four, and your 38 year-old knees burn as if rods of white-hot metal run through them. Your stomach is screaming from a combination of bending to strap in 60 times a day and the fondue incident on the second night. Oh, to be 18 again, virtually indestructible on that season in Tignes. Still, at least now you can afford to stay warm in your Patagonia Powder Bowl Jacket.