In the heavyweight bout between DJI and GoPro, it’s fair to say that DJI have won the drone round with a total knockout thanks to their unbeatable range drones (especially compared to GoPro’s total flop of a drone in the Karma). But it’s safe to say that DJI’s action camera offerings haven’t really hit that knockout blow the same way their drones have – especially in the action sports world.

But enough of the boxing analogies, let’s get to the real reason why you’re here – the all new DJI Action 2. Following on from their not so popular Osmo Action, DJI have headed back to the drawing board to sketch up a new, and pretty damn exciting (for us action sports fans), design.

It’s made up from a modular design that’s pretty similar to the Insta360 One R. The first (main) part of the camera is what houses the lens and small battery. This section is pretty tiny (3.8 x 3.8 x 0.3 cm) and lightweight (56 g) to help keep it portable and able to be placed wherever you like. Separate modules can connect to the main module with a magnetic connection to secure it in place.

The bolt-on modules can be used to boost the Action 2’s versatility. Want to add in a front facing camera to vlog? Just bolt on the LCD facing you. This LCD module helps to boost the battery life by 160 minutes (70 minutes without). You can also buy a separate battery module that can increase the battery life up to a whopping 180 minutes.

Looking at the quality of the footage recorded, the Action 2 is offering up an impressive 155-degree FOV with its wide lens, and a 12 megapixel sensor that’s able to capture juicy 4K footage up to 120 FPS. You can also shoot 240 frames at 1080p. We’d call that middle of the road stuff, especially considering GoPro’s ability to shoot 5K with their Hero9 and Hero10.

Either way, we’re stoked to see action cams getting a little bit smaller and lighter, and are really looking forward to getting our hands on this little camera to see what it can do in the field. Stay tuned for an in depth review.

Check out the DJI Action 2 here

