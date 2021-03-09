Insta360 Go 2 – A First Look At The World's Smallest Action Camera

Tech

Insta360 Go 2 | The World’s Smallest Action Camera

Insta360 have upgraded their tiny Go camera to create 'flagship power into the world's smallest action camera'

With action cameras looking like they’re getting heavier and larger with each new release, Insta360 have looked to go in the opposite direction with the all-new Insta360 Go 2. Insta360 have produced an action cam most of us need – the bare minimum in a small form factor and exceptionally low weight.

“Insta360 have produced an action cam most of us need”

Now don’t get us wrong, we’re big fans of what GoPro are doing with their superior image quality but, more often than not, we don’t require the use of a front-facing LCD screen to frame up our shot. If we wanted to Vlog, we’d grab a DSLR to do so. Many of the additions GoPro have been making (to please the Vlogging audience) come with a weight penalty, which can seem counterintuitive for us action sports fans.

With that in mind, Insta360 have given their plucky Go camera an update for 2021 and have created this, the Insta360 Go 2. So what’s new with this camera? Well, the first thing worth noting is the slightly larger sensor size of 1 /2.3”, which will help the camera kick out a much more detailed image than its predecessor.

“While 1440p isn’t ground-breaking stuff, it’s impressive to see Insta360 pack it into a camera of this size”

Speaking of image quality, that’s 1440p with Insta360’s Flowstate stabilisation (2560×1440 @ 50 or 30 fps). While 1440p isn’t ground-breaking stuff, it’s impressive to see Insta360 pack it into a camera of this size. You’ve also got the option to shoot in slow motion (120 fps) 1080p and a time-lapse mode. All video is shot in a H.264 codec at 80 Mb/s.

The Insta360 Go 2 comes with its own charging case
The Insta360 Go 2 is light enough for micro FPV drones

Yes, it’s not ultra-HD 4K, but it’ll be enough to fill your social feeds with rad content – and that’s what we’re all after, right?

Next up is the size of the battery. Insta360 have managed to increase the in-camera battery to 210 mAh. In the real world this equals a maximum filming time of 10 minutes with Flowstate stabilization switched on, compared to the tiny 60 second limit found on the original Insta360 Go.

All of these upgrades bring the camera up to a weight of 26.5 grams, wrapped up in a body that’s packing a IPX8 waterproof rating. Compared to the lightweight original of 18.3 grams, we doubt you’ll feel the difference of 8 grams.

“The Insta360 Go 2 ships out with a charging case that also doubles as a tripod”

On top of the new camera upgrades, the Insta360 Go 2 ships out with a charging case that also doubles as a tripod, handle and remote controller for easy record functions. This is thanks to the in-built Bluetooth functionality found within the charging case, which lets you control the camera from up to ten metres away.

So all in all, we’re pretty stoked to see Insta360 put more resources into creating a camera that’s able to grab content on the fly, all while being barely noticeable in your camera pack – particularly in a world where action cams are getting bigger and bigger with each new release.

Stay tuned for a more detailed review when we get our hands on this camera. Otherwise, you can take a look at more information on the Insta360 Go 2 website. RRP is $299.99 / £294.99.

