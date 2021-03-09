With action cameras looking like they’re getting heavier and larger with each new release, Insta360 have looked to go in the opposite direction with the all-new Insta360 Go 2. Insta360 have produced an action cam most of us need – the bare minimum in a small form factor and exceptionally low weight.

Now don’t get us wrong, we’re big fans of what GoPro are doing with their superior image quality but, more often than not, we don’t require the use of a front-facing LCD screen to frame up our shot. If we wanted to Vlog, we’d grab a DSLR to do so. Many of the additions GoPro have been making (to please the Vlogging audience) come with a weight penalty, which can seem counterintuitive for us action sports fans.

With that in mind, Insta360 have given their plucky Go camera an update for 2021 and have created this, the Insta360 Go 2. So what’s new with this camera? Well, the first thing worth noting is the slightly larger sensor size of 1 /2.3”, which will help the camera kick out a much more detailed image than its predecessor.

Speaking of image quality, that’s 1440p with Insta360’s Flowstate stabilisation (2560×1440 @ 50 or 30 fps). While 1440p isn’t ground-breaking stuff, it’s impressive to see Insta360 pack it into a camera of this size. You’ve also got the option to shoot in slow motion (120 fps) 1080p and a time-lapse mode. All video is shot in a H.264 codec at 80 Mb/s.