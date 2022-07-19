Following the success of our first ever Shutter Life adventure photography competition, we’re back with another one. It’s your chance to win £1,000. Yes, seriously, that number is correct. The prize for the winning shot here is a very nice £1,000. What’s more, three runners-up will bag themselves £250 each. On top of all this, the four finalists will have their work displayed at a Shoreditch exhibition in October and see their shots feature in Issue 3 of our print magazine.

The competition closes at 23:59 on the 7th of August, and the theme of it is ‘adventures in winter’. With that in mind, hit us with stuff that reflects this simple but pretty all-encompassing idea. Whether that’s a shot of a mountainous landscape covered in snow, adventurers wild camping in a powder field, intrepid hikers hiking on a glacier, wild swimmers moving between icebergs or something else; be sure to keep this theme in mind when submitting. Our third ever print magazine, which is due out in October of this year, is going to be chockablock with cold-weather stuff. Naturally, we want winning entries that won’t look wildly out of place alongside this kind of content.

Here, in case you missed it, is what our last gallery event looked like. And here, in case you missed it, is what Issue 2 of our print magazine looked like. For the magazine and the event itself, we’ll need them in high resolution (preferably 300 DPI) but a lower resolution is fine for submission. We will display the winning shot alongside other shots of yours from the same adventure, so please feel free to send us a series of connected images rather than just standalone ones in isolation.

Submit imagery to [email protected] with a line or two of information about who you are, and where the photos were taken. Remember, we need your photos in by midnight on the 7th of August to consider them. Good luck! Hope you win.

Terms and conditions apply (give this bit a read, it’s important tbf)

The photos you submit must have been taken by you and must not already be licensed or under contractual obligation with any other brand, magazine, or commercial endeavour.

The winners and runners-up of this competition give us permission to have their winning photos displayed at our pop-up event in Shorditch, London, scheduled to go ahead on the 13th of October 2022.

The winner of this competition also agrees to have their photo work featured in Issue 3 of our print magazine, due out in October.

Upon picking our winner and runners-up after the 7th of August 2022, we’ll contact the successful participants via email. Please keep an eye out for this email (check your spam / junk folders to make sure it’s not gone in there).

We’ll need to engage in some correspondence with the winner to confirm they’re happy to proceed, and also (of course) sort out the payment logistics for those all-important prizes. If, after chasing, we’ve not heard back within one week of the initial contact we may have to consider alternate entries for one of the prizes.

Please note there may be standard processing times for the cash prizes, usually about 28 days, so you won’t necessarily have the money in your pocket that same day. We will though, of course, aim to get any money owed to you as soon as humanly possible (we’re good for it, promise).

Right, think that’s enough Ts and Cs stuff. Good luck!

