A Guide To The Best Road Trips In Europe

What comes to mind when you think of Europe? For some, it’s exploration. For others, it’s the culture. For certain people, in the UK, its separation. But, enough about politics. With this guide to European road trips, exiting from this amazing continent will be the last thing on your mind. You’ll just want to drive around this brilliant landmass, and keep driving until you can drive no more.

Put that road trip in America on the back burner, and prepare to go pedal to the metal all over Europe. You might fancy a thrilling trip down the Autobahns of Germany, or be in the mood for a mission to the Italian coast. There is just simply so many driving adventures to be had when you go continental, and we’ve got ten of the best ones on our list below.

Grab a pew, buckle up, and get ready to get back into Europe.

Ring Road (Iceland)

Pictured: Iceland’s Ring Road in summer

Route: Iceland Ring Road

Distance: 828 miles (1,332 km)

Duration: 5-7 days (recommended)

The wondrous landscape of Iceland makes for an unforgettable travel experience. A road trip on the Ring Road here gives you the chance to see everything the country has to offer. In no particular order, this includes: volcanoes, icebergs, waterfalls, and the magical northern lights if you’re lucky enough to witness them. This route circles the entire land of fire and ice, and serves up 800 miles of Icelandic adventure.

The Ring Road, otherwise known as Route 1, happens to be the country’s main road. 98% of it is paved, so you’ll have a smooth driving experience as you drive to must-visit places like the Seljalandsfoss waterfall, Vik, and the Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon.

Whether you drive clockwise or counterclockwise, you’ll get to see the stunning sights all the same. The real hard decision to make will be whether to take this journey on in the summer or winter.

Do you want a road trip dominated by the midnight sun? Or is your dream to see the glorious glaciers with a wintery backdrop? Be careful driving in winter, of course, as conditions can change dramatically and become pretty hazardous if you’re not careful. No matter the season, Iceland’s Ring Road is a European road trip you must take on at least once in your life.

Romantic Road (Germany)

Route: Romantic Road

Distance: 256 miles (411 km)

Duration: 1-2 days (recommended)

We hate to say it, but get ready to fall in love with the Romantic Road. This touring route was devised after World War II as a way of attracting visitors to the country, and stimulating the country’s tourism sector. Even today, it remains one of the most popular road trips Europe has to offer. It offers up over 250 miles of landscape to explore between Füssen and Würzburg.

Highlights of the route include Augsburg, Landsberg, and Nördlingen. At times on this drive, it will probably feel like you’re transcending back through time as you pass old cathedrals and castles deeply rooted in German history.

Whatever you do on the Romantic Road, make sure you travel to Plonlein in Rothenburg ob der Tauber. This place will capture every inch of your attention with its half-timbered houses and cobbled streets. Also in this area is a strange doll and toy museum. It features over 1,000 dolls and toys, some of which are more than 200 years old.