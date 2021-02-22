The Best Road Trips In The USA

Road trips are a great way to explore the United States of America. There’s nothing like the freedom of life on the open road, and the sights and sounds it can serve up, to make you feel like you’re really getting to know the States. Yes, admittedly, getting yourself to America may prove to be a bit tricky in the times we’re living in but when we can travel again these drives need to be on your list.

From tried and tested classics to newfound passages, we’ve got some of the best USA road trips on display here. Whether you do it solo or with a group, road trips are a great way to experience what’s on offer in this sprawling country. With stretches of asphalt as far as the eye can see and lashings of spectacular scenery to marvel at, the USA has 50 states just waiting to be explored.

America is the place to be if you love road trips.

Route 66

Route: Chicago to Los Angeles

Distance: 2,448 miles (3,940 km)

Duration: 8-14 days

We are starting things off with a classic and a road trip that will be on many people’s bucket lists already. From Chicago to Los Angeles, this is one of the most talked about journeys that can be had on American soil. Route 66 is a road overflowing with history, and you’ll get to experience it all along the way: motels, museums, restaurants, and towns that scream Americana.

If you want to get to the American underbelly, you’ll find it on Route 66. If you’re in a rush, this drive can be completed in about five days. However, if you want to make it a long-lasting life memory then you should ideally be taking about two weeks to finish it. Take your time and immerse yourself in a drive that encompasses famous natural landmarks like the Grand Canyon and the 400-million-year-old Meramec Caverns in Missouri.

As you leave Chicago, you’ll be at the wheel surrounded by the open landscape of the midwest before tackling New Mexico. After this, you will proceed onto expansive deserts before eventually reaching the mesmerising pacific coast. At this point, you can turn off technology, follow the road signs and simply become one with Route 66.

The ultimate road trip of America spans across eight states and will see you cover over 2,400 miles. In each one of the states, you’ll get to live and breathe a different slice of American history. This one’s the ultimate road trip.

The Blue Ridge Parkway

Route: Virginia to North Carolina

Distance: 469 miles (754.8 km)

Duration: 1-5 days

The Blue Ridge Parkway is an alluring route that will really pull on your heartstrings. While driving along it, you’ll undoubtedly become entranced by the beautiful vistas on offer in this corner of America.

This route snakes all the way through the Appalachian Mountains from Virginia all the way to the Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. This 469-mile roadway trip is one of epic proportions. You’ll bask in everything from crackerjack sunsets to incredible wildlife.

This is a trip where you’ll want to stretch your legs. Home to the legendary Appalachian Trail, be sure to bring your walking boots on this one. The hiking, waterfalls, and forest lodges are all easily accessible from the road.

Jump in your vehicle of choice and weave your way through the Virginian countryside, cruising by unmissable mountain scenes via towns like Floyd and Galax.

This unforgettable drive is something you won’t want to rush over. Luckily, you don’t get a choice as the speed limit is a comfortable 45 miles per hour with commercial vehicles banned from being on the road. This means you can really take everything in as you leisurely make your way down the Blue Ridge Parkway at your own pace.

The Dalton Highway

Route: Alaska

Distance: 414 miles (666.3 km)

Duration: 1-3 days

Beginning at the Elliott Highway, north of Fairbanks, you’ll want to really prepare for this mammoth 414-mile driving mission.

This road happens to be one of the most isolated in the whole of America. In fact, you’ll only pass three towns during the duration of your trip. If you have any car trouble along the way, you might have to wait a long old time before someone can get to you. This is why it’s recommended you bring survival gear with you.

“This road happens to be one of the most isolated in the whole of America”

Alaska may not be baking in the heat like the other routes found on this list, but it will present you with more picture-perfect moments than you’ll know what to do with. One example of this is the black tundra of the Alaskan North Slope. You’ll definitely want to pull over to the side of the road and grab a few snaps for the album here.

Safety needs to be paramount on this dangerous road as snow and ice can make for extremely treacherous conditions. You want to go at a slow pace, one at which you can really embrace the vast emptiness of Alaska.

Upon completion of the route, you’ll come to the final stop of Deadhorse. Here you’ll be presented with stunning views of the Arctic Ocean.