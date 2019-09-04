OK, OK, so we’ve given you our list of reasons why you should go to Lithuania and, what’s more, we’ve told you about all the fun things to do in Lithuania And now, well now you’re checking your bank balance to see if you can book a trip there right this second. But, hold on just one second. Hold your horses because, thanks to this competition from Lithuania.Travel, you could be in with a very real chance of winning a seriously epic four-night adventure in the country.

Not only does the very awesome prize include four nights’ accommodation in a fancy four star hotel, winners will also bag themselves two unique outdoor experiences from LitWildTravel and London to Vilnius economy return flights for two. Nice.

To enter, just follow the link and answer a very simple question (clue: the answer’s on the same page).

Still here? Right, well, while we were putting this article together our brains started wondering what we would do with four nights in Lithuania. Don’t worry. We’re not actually allowed to enter. This is just purely the stuff of office daydreaming.

Day One – Arrive in Vilnius. Have a coffee. Take ourselves off for an extreme hike in the swamps. Get ourselves properly cleaned up. Maybe eat some food. Then try out some wakeboarding at Wake-Inn Vilnius (Lithuania is home to an impressive 37 wake parks). Sleep.

Day Two – Get ourselves over to the Lithuanian coast early doors. Hit up the port city of Klaipeda, a great place to stay, the seaside area of Palanga, and the Curonian Split (a UNESCO World Heritage Site, no less). Maybe we’ll go canoeing and take a look at the famous sand dunes at Nida, or go kite-surfing, or paragliding, or ice-fishing on the lagoon if we’re there in winter. If there’s time, we’ll almost definitely be unable to resist heading over to 313 Cable Park for some more wakeboarding fun. Return to bed. Sleep.

Day Three – Should probably have a sandwich or something. Forgot to eat yesterday. Too busy doing activities. Anyway, head to the Northern Lithuania Region (Northern Lithuania is all about nature, nature, nature). Go for some walks, stroll amongst the trees, get some chill time in at a spa, sleep in one of Zarasai’s extremely cool camping pods. Or, alternatively, spend the day getting busy with the area’s canoeing, paddleboarding, and ziplining options before, yes, falling asleep in one of Zarasai’s extremely cool camping pods. There’s also wakeboarding options (because we just can’t get enough) and a massive inflatable obstacle course in this neck of the woods. So much choice. So much to see and do.

Day Four – Go on a nature tour with Lit Wild Travel. Day of hiking through dense forests with a sauna at the end. If it’s summer, eat edible herbs and berries along the way. If its winter, walk on frozen lakes and take an extremely refreshing / cold wild swim. Maybe do a Lit Wild fat-biking tour instead. Whatever feels right in the moment. Return to Vilnius. Sleep.

Day Five – Take to the air for a morning-time hot air balloon flight and see Vilnius’ from above. Explore the city’s old town (maybe by bike, maybe on foot). Pick up luggage. Fly home… while looking longingly out the plane window at Lithuania. What a trip that was.

For more information on Lithuania, and the competition, head to this website.

