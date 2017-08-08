Photo: Getty

“Hello, this is your captain speaking… AND THIS IS ‘ORIGINAL NUTTAH’ BY SHY FX. LET ME SEE YOUR HANDS IN THE AIR. HUMANS ARE SO BEAUTIFUL. LOOK AT THOSE CLOUDS. I LOVE YOU ALL. LET’S DANCE.”

This is what we imagine the mid-flight announcements were like on the flight where a French Easyjet pilot has been convicted of flying after taking an ecstasy tablet. While the plane was at however-many-feet, the pilot was even higher.

“FIRST OFFICER. I COMMAND YOU TO BE THE HYPE MAN.”

Though, given that police needed a tapped phone conversation to convict him of the crime, we’re maybe a little off the mark.

But yeah, that’s right. An Easyjet pilot has been convicted for flying under the after-effects of taking a third of a pill of ecstasy. That’s the after-effects of the drug, so in normal-person speak, the comedown the day after having taken the pill.

Which is probably one of the many reasons why he wasn’t playing Shy FX.