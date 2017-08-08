“Hello, this is your captain speaking… AND THIS IS ‘ORIGINAL NUTTAH’ BY SHY FX. LET ME SEE YOUR HANDS IN THE AIR. HUMANS ARE SO BEAUTIFUL. LOOK AT THOSE CLOUDS. I LOVE YOU ALL. LET’S DANCE.”
This is what we imagine the mid-flight announcements were like on the flight where a French Easyjet pilot has been convicted of flying after taking an ecstasy tablet. While the plane was at however-many-feet, the pilot was even higher.
“FIRST OFFICER. I COMMAND YOU TO BE THE HYPE MAN.”
Though, given that police needed a tapped phone conversation to convict him of the crime, we’re maybe a little off the mark.
But yeah, that’s right. An Easyjet pilot has been convicted for flying under the after-effects of taking a third of a pill of ecstasy. That’s the after-effects of the drug, so in normal-person speak, the comedown the day after having taken the pill.
Which is probably one of the many reasons why he wasn’t playing Shy FX.
