Flying High | Easyjet Pilot Convicted for Landing Plane in Paris After Taking Ecstasy - Mpora

Share

Travel

Flying High | Easyjet Pilot Convicted for Landing Plane in Paris After Taking Ecstasy

He was recorded saying: “I had the sweats. I wasn’t feeling well. I was just doing any old thing as we came in for landing.”

Photo: Getty

“Hello, this is your captain speaking… AND THIS IS ‘ORIGINAL NUTTAH’ BY SHY FX. LET ME SEE YOUR HANDS IN THE AIR. HUMANS ARE SO BEAUTIFUL. LOOK AT THOSE CLOUDS. I LOVE YOU ALL. LET’S DANCE.”

This is what we imagine the mid-flight announcements were like on the flight where a French Easyjet pilot has been convicted of flying after taking an ecstasy tablet. While the plane was at however-many-feet, the pilot was even higher.

“FIRST OFFICER. I COMMAND YOU TO BE THE HYPE MAN.”

Though, given that police needed a tapped phone conversation to convict him of the crime, we’re maybe a little off the mark.

But yeah, that’s right. An Easyjet pilot has been convicted for flying under the after-effects of taking a third of a pill of ecstasy. That’s the after-effects of the drug, so in normal-person speak, the comedown the day after having taken the pill.

Which is probably one of the many reasons why he wasn’t playing Shy FX.

Orly Airport on the outskirts of Paris, take from above whilst flying over in an aeroplane. Photo: Getty

The pilot admitted that the situation made him struggle to land a plane in Paris Orly earlier this year. Which if we’re being honest, is pretty terrifying.

The police had actually tapped the phone of a member of a prominent Paris drug ring, and the member was then recorded speaking to the pilot in question on the phone as the pilot recounted how he struggled to land the plane in the prominent airport in the French capital in May.

 

The Telegraph report that police heard the pilot say: “I had the sweats. I wasn’t feeling well. I was just doing any old thing as we came in for landing.”

The Créteil criminal court have banned the man from piloting and also handed him a 12-month suspended prison sentence.

Photo: Getty

In court, the pilot admitted his actions were “inexcusable”, saying that he believed the effects of the drug would have worn off in two hours.

The pilot is said to be an addict, who takes a range of banned substances, but normally leaves it “two or three days” before flying after taking drugs. He is also a father of three.

EasyJet meanwhile have released a statement saying that the pilot in question was removed from their rota once the police investigation got underway, and said that disciplinary proceedings were also underway.

They said: “The safety of passengers and the crew of EasyJet is our number one priority and we have a zero tolerance approach to drugs and alcohol.

“As a first officer he would always have flown under the command of an experienced EasyJet Captain and had any Captain he flew with seen behaviour suggesting drug use or any other safety breaches on this pilot’s flights we would have taken immediate action and stood the first officer down from duty.”

You May Also Like

23 Ways to Make Your Next Airplane Journey Even More Awkward

Are You Travelling Enough? These Guys Think You Should Make Seeing The World Your Biggest Priority

 

 

Menu

Share

Topics:

Related Articles

Surfing

Surf Style | Questions For The People Wearing A $3,900 Wet Suit That Looks Like A Real Suit

"Who's going to spend $3,900 on this wet suit?"

Questions For The People Wearing $3,900 Designer Wet Suits That Look Like Real Suits
Travel

Adventure Destination of the Week: Ajdovščina, Slovenia

The small town has under 7,000 residents but a whole lot of adventure...

Ajdovščina, Slovenia | Adventure Travel Guide
Festivals

How To Smuggle Alcohol Into A Music Festival | 6 Of The Best Methods

You'll never look at a loaf of bread in quite the same way ever again.

How To Smuggle Alcohol Into A Music Festival | 6 Methods You Can Try This Summer
Food & Nutrition

Track, Field, and Kebabs | London Restaurant Gives Best Reason To Cheer For Team GB At The World Athletics Championships

You're going to be hungry for British success at Stratford's London Stadium.

Ultra Marathon And Ski Loving Restaurant Gives Fans Best Reason To Cheer For Team GB At The World Athletics Championships
Skiing

Winter Olympics 2018 | The Skier Training For Pyeongchang in a Brooklyn Basement

The Kosovo-born New Yorker is training for Pyeongchang in the boiler room of an apartment block

Winter Olympics 2018 | Besnik Sokoli Started Ski Racing Six Months Ago. Now He's Training for the 2018 Winter Olympics...
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Cool Tents | 12 Creative Designs Perfect For Your Summer Adventures

These fun tents will definitely make you standout at the campsite.

12 Crazy, Creative, And Cool Tent Designs For Your Summer Camping Adventures
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production