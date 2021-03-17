If our calendar is working correctly, then today marks the holiday of St Patrick’s Day. This special celebration commemorates the death of the patron saint of Ireland. In modern times, St Patrick’s Day is an event that normally celebrates Irish culture with everything from food, drink, dancing, and an over the top use of the colour green.

Being in Ireland for St Patrick’s Day is a grand experience and one, that if you get the chance to live it, you’ll remember for a very long time. That being said, being in Ireland for the other 364 days can be just as good. This is a country blessed with greenery and landforms that wouldn’t look of place in a storybook.

Narrowing this list down to just five was no easy feat, but we did it anyway. Go pour yourself out a dark creamy Irish stout, and make your through our brief guide of things to do in Ireland.

Take A Trip To Murder Hole Beach

Granted, the name of this beach could be more tourist-friendly. But once you discover the history behind the beach, it will become very hard for you to resist visiting. The first sandy footstep on the peaceful Murder Hole Beach in County Donegal will be the start of a great Irish adventure.

Getting back to the subject of the name, you can rest easy. It’s believed to have derived from the stories of legend and supposedly refers to when Fionn mac Cumhaill killed Goll mac Morna in revenge for the death of his father. This is possibly why the tranquil beach ended up with such a violent name.

Murder Hole Beach is a beautiful little spot, and should be on everyone’s list when visiting Ireland.

Drive The Ring Of Kerry

When in Ireland, you must do certain things. This list of things includes enjoying a pint of Guinness, having a slice of soda bread, and going for a long drive on the Ring of Kerry.

This scenic drive is a must when in Ireland, and it’s something that will make you feel at one with this great country. The 179km route takes you through endless green hills and presents you with stunning views of the Iveragh Peninsula’s coastal landscape.

The drive will take you the best part of a day, especially if you stop to take in all of the sights (we can almost guarantee that you will). The Ring of Kerry has everything on it to please adventurers, from ancient castles to picturesque seaside villages.