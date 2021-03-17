5 Things To Do In Ireland - Mpora

5 Things To Do In Ireland

Here are some experiences to find time for next time you find yourself in Ireland

If our calendar is working correctly, then today marks the holiday of St Patrick’s Day. This special celebration commemorates the death of the patron saint of Ireland. In modern times, St Patrick’s Day is an event that normally celebrates Irish culture with everything from food, drink, dancing, and an over the top use of the colour green.

Being in Ireland for St Patrick’s Day is a grand experience and one, that if you get the chance to live it, you’ll remember for a very long time. That being said, being in Ireland for the other 364 days can be just as good. This is a country blessed with greenery and landforms that wouldn’t look of place in a storybook.

Narrowing this list down to just five was no easy feat, but we did it anyway. Go pour yourself out a dark creamy Irish stout, and make your through our brief guide of things to do in Ireland.

Take A Trip To Murder Hole Beach

Granted, the name of this beach could be more tourist-friendly. But once you discover the history behind the beach, it will become very hard for you to resist visiting. The first sandy footstep on the peaceful Murder Hole Beach in County Donegal will be the start of a great Irish adventure.

Getting back to the subject of the name, you can rest easy. It’s believed to have derived from the stories of legend and supposedly refers to when Fionn mac Cumhaill killed Goll mac Morna in revenge for the death of his father. This is possibly why the tranquil beach ended up with such a violent name.

Murder Hole Beach is a beautiful little spot, and should be on everyone’s list when visiting Ireland.

Drive The Ring Of Kerry

When in Ireland, you must do certain things. This list of things includes enjoying a pint of Guinness, having a slice of soda bread, and going for a long drive on the Ring of Kerry.

This scenic drive is a must when in Ireland, and it’s something that will make you feel at one with this great country. The 179km route takes you through endless green hills and presents you with stunning views of the Iveragh Peninsula’s coastal landscape.

The drive will take you the best part of a day, especially if you stop to take in all of the sights (we can almost guarantee that you will). The Ring of Kerry has everything on it to please adventurers, from ancient castles to picturesque seaside villages.

Visit The Cliffs of Moher

Sounding and looking like they’ve come straight out of Lord of The Rings, we’ve got the Cliffs of Moher. This is Ireland’s most famous natural attraction and, quite frankly, if you came to Ireland and didn’t visit them it would be considered a crime and you’d never be welcomed back.

Right, so you would be allowed back but our point is that you need to get yourself to the Cliffs of Moher when in the country. This place has over one million visitors each year and, judging by the striking beauty of the cliffs, it’s easy to see why.

The cliffs stand at 214 metres (702 feet) at their highest point and span five miles along the Atlantic Coast. Simply one of the best places to visit while in Ireland and one of the most scenic walks you’ll take in your lifetime.

Get Up Carrauntoohil, The Highest Peak In Ireland

If you’re after some Irish hiking while in the country, then you can’t go too wrong with Carrauntoohil. Located in County Kerry, it’s the highest mountain in Ireland – standing tall with a height of 1,038 metres (3,406 ft).

The climb will be just as rewarding as the views here, and it will take you four to six hours to summit this Irish beauty. The trail can be strenuous at times, but the view from the promise of the view from the top will surely drive you on.

Be warned that it can be a challenge to climb Carrauntoohil. It can be dangerous if you’re inexperienced in the outdoors and the weather’s not good. The ridges and peaks are extremely exposed to wind and rain. Stay safe.

Head To Sean’s Bar

If you’re thirsty from your travels or just have an interest in Irish pub culture, then you can’t really go wrong with a whiskey or water in possibly the oldest bar in all of Europe (maybe even in the world). It’s widely believed that this place has been serving up alcohol, in some form or other, since 900 AD. With that much experience in the locker, you can rest assured that they know how to pour a pretty decent pint.

Whether you’re a heavy drinker or not, this is a good one to tick off when in Ireland. It’s located on the border of County Roscommon and County Westmeath. A town with a whole load of history behind it, a “top banter” photo outside the bar is essential – especially if your name is Sean.

Topics:

Adventure

Adventure

