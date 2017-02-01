Finding a new yoga top is all about comfort and support. Photo: iStock

Buying yoga clothes is one of the best parts of signing up to a new yoga class, right? There are so many different yoga shops out there, it’s difficult to know where to start.

While some yoga shops can be found on the high street – like Sweaty Betty and Lululemon – many of the best yoga clothes can be found online. It’s often way nicer to buy online and try on in your own bedroom than hustle through the shops on a Saturday afternoon.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best yoga tops – from workout-style vests to loose baggy tees. Make sure you also take a look at our guides to best yoga pants and yoga mats here.