Yoga & Pilates

Yoga Clothes: 7 Best Yoga Tops

Hand's up if you want a new yoga top

Finding a new yoga top is all about comfort and support. Photo: iStock

Buying yoga clothes is one of the best parts of signing up to a new yoga class, right? There are so many different yoga shops out there, it’s difficult to know where to start.

Yoga For Beginners | Everything You Need To Know

While some yoga shops can be found on the high street – like Sweaty Betty and Lululemon – many of the best yoga clothes can be found online. It’s often way nicer to buy online and try on in your own bedroom than hustle through the shops on a Saturday afternoon.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best yoga tops – from workout-style vests to loose baggy tees. Make sure you also take a look at our guides to best yoga pants and yoga mats here.

Sweaty Betty Balasana Yoga Vest

Photo: Sweaty Betty

Price: £45

Sweaty Betty’s Balasana yoga vest has been a classic favourite yoga top for many years. It is made from super soft lightweight fabric, so you won’t feel too constricted and hot during your yoga class. The loose fit means you do need to wear a yoga bra underneath (the more colourful, the better). However the fitted hem ensures the vest won’t flip over your head, revealing too much while you are in downward facing dog.

Buy the Sweaty Betty Balasana Yoga Vest here

Prana Dreaming Yoga Top

Photo: Prana

Price: £55

Everyone loves a yoga top with a pretty intricate back. That’s why the Prana Dreaming top is a favourite among yogis. The dreamcatcher style strap design makes this top unique and will definitely stand out in your yoga class. It is made from recycled polyester which gives excellent stretch, plus it has a built-in bra for extra support.

Buy the Prana Dreaming Yoga Top here

Spiritual Gangster Beautiful Dreamer Yoga Top

Photo: Spiritual Gangster

Price: £40

Spiritual Gangster make some awesome yoga tops with great graphics for yogis, both young and old. This tank top has raw edge sleeves with a relaxed fit, making it perfect for gentle or vigorous asana practice. It’s so comfy, you’ll want to wear it all day long. Just make sure you wear a yoga bra underneath.

Buy the Spiritual Gangster Beautiful Dreamer Yoga Top from Yoga Rebel here

Roxy Thana Vest

Photo: Roxy

Price: £30

Roxy have been making their yoga clothes for a couple of years now – and their range is becoming increasingly popular with surfers and snowboarders who want to take their fitness beyond the water/mountains. The Thana vest is a loose fitted, high neck yoga top, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally flashing your cleavage to the room. The sweat-wicking fabric draws moisture away from the skin while you practice your vinyasas. You could even wear this top running.

Buy the Roxy Thana Vest here

 

Yoga Books: 8 Of The Best Yoga Books

Lululemon Featherlight Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Photo: Lululemon

Price: £62

Mesh yoga clothes are all the trend this year – from leggings with cut out panels to this yoga t-shirt from Lululemon. Made from mesh lycra, it is breathable, lightweight and sweat-wicking. The loose cut means it is great for manoeuvring into difficult poses as well as allowing lots of airflow during those hot sweaty classes. Lululemon don’t make the cheapest yoga clothes but they will remain a staple part of your wardrobe for years to come.

Buy the Lululemon Featherlight Short Sleeve T-Shirt here

Manuka Star Branded Racer Steel Vest

Photo: Manuka

Price: £48

Manuka make excellent yoga clothes from sustainable, non-toxic materials. This geometric knit vest feels soft, will hug your figure and stretch nicely for those yoga twists and backbends. It has a slim racer back and comes in an extra long length to cover your bum. Inside the built-in bra offers medium support.

Buy the Manuka Star Branded Racer Steel Vest here

Ana Heart Moti T-Shirt

Photo: Ana Heart

Price: £60

Ana Heart are a British yoga brand that make yoga clothes for women that can be worn off the mat – as well as on it. This loose cotton t-shirt can be worn to your morning vinyasa class and then out for brunch afterwards. As soon as we saw this yoga top, it made us laugh. Yoga in the morning, tequila at night, right? Life is all about balance after all.

Buy the Ana Heart Moti T-Shirt here

