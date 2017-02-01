Yoga bras need to look good and provide excellent support. Photo: Roxy

Finding a good yoga bra is a crucial part of your yoga clothes wardrobe. Whether you are looking for a supportive sports bra or a softer one, there are dozens of bras to choose from.

Back straps are kind of a big deal nowadays. Long gone are regular over-the-shoulder bra straps. The coolest designs come with intricate criss-crossed straps in bright jazzy patterns.

So what are you looking for in a yoga bra? You want it to be supportive and look good under your chosen yoga top. Check out some of the best below.