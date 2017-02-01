Back straps are kind of a big deal nowadays. Long gone are regular over-the-shoulder bra straps. The coolest designs come with intricate criss-crossed straps in bright jazzy patterns.
So what are you looking for in a yoga bra? You want it to be supportive and look good under your chosen yoga top. Check out some of the best below.
Dragonfly Nicole Yoga Bra
Price: £32
Dragonfly make sports bras for pole dancing, yoga and general fitness. Dragonfly Nicole yoga bra has nice thin straps for women who don’t need a huge amount of support and dislike the feel of thick sweaty bra straps. It’s lightweight with a cool back strap design and comes in dozens of colours including lamé gold. Wowza.
Lululemon make a great selection of yoga bras including the Free To Be Tranquil bra. It’s a light support bra for a B/C cup with a decent amount of coverage, so you don’t have to worry about showing your cleavage during your yoga class. It has nice thick straps at the front then cool thin criss-crossed straps at the back. The Tranquil bra comes in 11 colourways, you’ll be able to match your bra to any yoga outfit.
If you are a woman with a larger bust, then you need to check out Freya Active. They make the best yoga bras for bigger breasts. The Force Carbon bra is a soft cup sports bra with excellent support for cup sizes 28C right up 40H – and everything in between. The Coolmax fabric wicks away moisture from the body and the adjustable straps can be changed into a racer back option. You can even wear this bra running.
Front strap designs are all the rage right now. This lovely yoga bra from Sweaty Betty has the prettiest straps around with three across the front plus adjustable straps at the back. It’s a low support bra made from soft sweat-wicking material, so perfect for yoga, Pilates and barre. It comes in aubergine purple and black – low key colours for a low key bra.
Prana have gone for the double layer for this yoga bra, making it super supportive. It’s got removable cups that provide decent coverage for that hot sweaty Bikram class. We like the thin double straps as well as the neat criss-crossed design at the back. Eco yogis will be glad to hear that the fabric is made using non-toxic dyes which don’t pollute the environment.
Roxy have been making an awesome collection of yoga clothes over the past few years. This year’s collection is no different. The Jamlin bra is a high support yoga bra with moulded chest pads, adjustable straps and a thick bottom band. Ladies with bigger breasts note they do have a size large but Roxy sizes do come up slightly small.
Looking for a simple yoga bra that goes with anything? The Adidas Seamless Bra is a light support bra with serious comfort, thanks to – you guessed it – the lack of seams. The climalite fabric draws sweat away from your body when you move, plus the cups are perforated to allow extra ventilation and quick drying. This bra is great for a yoga session when you don’t want to feel like you are wearing a bra at all.
Onzie have been making yoga clothes in jazzy patterns for years now. The thing we love about Onzie is how versatile their yoga pants and bras are. You can wear them for yoga, surfing, stand-up paddling and gymnastics. The Circle yoga bra is a nice low support bra with a scoop neckline and circular criss-cross strap pattern at the back. We are a big fan of the ‘watermelon’ colour.
