The risks of scuba diving are ever-present, and many dangers face you when you willingly find yourself deep down in the waters. We all know about the scary risks like the bends or fish with pointy bits will always be around lurking in the darkness, but what are the risks that nobody tells you about? Like how diving can change you and transform your life in an instant. We bet you weren’t aware of those. Here are the six social risks of scuba diving.

Your Avatar

The first risk, or at least the thing that will usually change first, is your social media picture. People usually identify quite strongly as scuba divers because they find themselves inducted into an elite group and naturally want to advertise that fact.

We guarantee, the first time one of your mates snaps a picture of you underwater, it will become your profile picture. You might even have one of those fancy waterproof cameras and decide to take a scuba selfie. The more scuba enthusiasts you meet, the more you’ll start to notice this trait. And if it just so happens that all your online friends are scuba divers, then you should be very much used to seeing the deep blue on your timeline

Love Of Boltsnaps

The love you’ll have for boltsnaps will be undying when you decide to take up diving. Scuba divers like to attach things to themselves so that they don’t disappear. If you don’t want to lose anything important, you clip it onto a D-ring; usually with a tried and tested boltsnap.

One thing you should know though is that there are boltsnaps, and then there are boltsnaps. Getting to know your equipment is half the battle, and you just can’t use any cheap boltsnap. You know the ones with a raspy action and a slightly bent hook. You’re a person with taste and thus need the very best in the business.