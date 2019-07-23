Edmund Hillary During World War II

With World War II kicking off, Hillary applied to join the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) but rapidly withdrew the application stating that he was “harassed by my religious conscience.” In 1943, with the Japanese threat in the Pacific and the introduction of conscription, Hillary joined the RNZAF as a navigator. In 1945, he was sent to Fiji and the Solomon Islands and was badly burnt in an accident.

Hillary In The Run-Up To ‘Everest 1953’

After the war, Hillary turned his attention back to adventuring. In January 1948, Hillary was part of a team that ascended the south ridge of New Zealand’s highest mountain (Aoraki / Mount Cook).

In 1951, Edmund joined up with a British reconnaissance expedition to Everest led by Eric Shipton. A year later, in 1952, he was part of a British team led by Shipton, one which included his friend George Lowe, that attempted Cho Oyu (the sixth highest mountain in the world). This particular attempt failed due to the lack of route from the Nepalese side.

The 1953 Everest Expedition

Pictured: Tenzing and Hillary. Credit: John Henderson Collection

Following a decision to close Chinese-controlled Tibet’s long-standing climbing route up Everest, there was a period of time when Nepal allowed only one or two expeditions per year (something that’s hard to believe when you look at Everest’s problem with overcrowding in recent years).

In 1952 Tenzing Norgay, the man who would go on to summit Everest with Edmund Hillary, was part of a Swiss expedition that attempted to reach the summit. With the summit a mere 240 metres above them, this team were forced to turn back by bad weather.

“The 1953 Everest expedition consisted of 400 people, including 362 porters, 20 Sherpa guides, and 4,500kg of baggage”

In that very same year, Hillary and Lowe were invited by the Joint Himalayan Committee to take part in the 1953 British attempt of Everest. They accepted immediately.

Led by Colonel John Hunt, who replaced Eric Shipton in the leadership role, the 1953 Everest expedition consisted of 400 people, including 362 porters, 20 Sherpa guides, and 4,500kg of baggage.

If stories are to believed, Hillary initially objected to Hunt being put in charge of the expedition before being won over by the man’s sheer energy and determination. Hillary had planned to attempt an ascent with Lowe but Hunt decided that the two teams for the ascent would be Tom Bourddillon with Charles Evans and, of course, Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Upon discovering this, Edmund set about forging a working friendship with Tenzing.

Pictured: Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, after returning from the summit of Everest

The build-up to the ascent was slow and steady, with Lowe supervising preparation of the Lhotse Face and Hillary forging a route through the notorious Khumbu Icefall.

Base camp for the 1953 Everest expedition was set up in March of that year, with the team gradually progressing to setting up its final camp at the South Col (7,890m).

On the 26th of May, the pair of Bourdillon and Evans attempted an Everest ascent but were forced to turn back when Evans’ oxygen system failed. The pair had reached the South Summit, coming within just 91 metres of the summit. After this failed attempt, Hunt directed Edmund and Tenzing to make their move.

After extreme weather delayed them at the South Col for two days, the pair set out on the 28th of May supported by Lowe, Ang Nyima, and Alfred Gregory. They pitched their tent at 8,500m, with the support group returning back down the mountain.

“A few more whacks with my ice-axe and Tenzing and I stood on top of Everest”

The following morning, Hillary woke to find his boots had frozen solid outside the tent. Two hours later, after warming them over a stove, the boots were ready and the Tenzing Norgay – Edmund Hillary combo, each wearing 14kg backpacks, began the stage of their ascent.

The final obstacle between them and the highest point on Earth was the 12-metre high rock face near the Everest summit, a face that became known as the ‘Hillary Step’.

Regarding his 1953 experience with the ‘Hillary Step’, Hillary wrote: “I noticed a crack between the rock and the snow sticking to the East Face. I crawled inside and wriggled and jammed my way to the top… Tenzing slowly joined me and we moved on. I chopped steps over bump after bump, wondering what a little desperately where the top could be. Then I saw the ridge ahead dropped away to the the north and above me on the right was a rounded snow dome. A few more whacks with my ice-axe and Tenzing and I stood on top of Everest.”

Tenzing later revealed that it was Hillary who took the first step onto the summit, with him following just behind. The pair reached the top of Everest at 11:30am. Edmund Hillary was 33 years old at the time of summiting, while Tenzing Norgay (who did not know his exact birthday) stated thereafter that his birthday was the 29th of May.

The soon-to-be most famous mountaineering double act in the world spent 15 minutes at the summit, with Hillary taking a photo of Tenzing posing with his ice-axe. There is no photo of Hillary on the summit, with the BBC at the time attributing this to Tenzing having never used a camera. However, in Tenzing’s autobiography it’s revealed that Hillary simply declined to have his picture taken.

Hillary left a cross on the summit, Tenzing some chocolates. The first person they met on the way back down was Lowe with Hillary reportedly saying to him, “Well, George, we knocked the bastard off.”

Upon returning to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu a few days later, Hilllary learned that he’d been appointed a ‘Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire’. News of their heroics reached Britain on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, with the press dubbing it a “coronation gift.” Tenzing received the George Medal, and the Star of Nepal from King Tribhuvan.