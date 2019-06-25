Permit Caps

Another relatively simple one really. There were too many climbers on the mountain this year. Sure, I wasn’t there myself but just take a look at the 200 person queue on the Hilary Step and you’ll understand the problem of overcrowding this year.

2019 was a unique one, with only a handful of weather windows being used for an estimated 900 people to reach the summit. If caps aren’t going to be put on the mountain, then guiding services need to better manage how many people they’re putting on each route.

“There was just no way as a mountain guide that I would put my clients on the north-east ridge of Everest with 100 people there”

Adrian gave me his verdict on the big issue of too many people on the mountain this season, coupled with poor leadership from numerous companies:

“The weather this year kind of shone a spotlight on some of the issues that have been growing on the mountain, meaning we had very few potential summit windows… what that showed was inexperienced teams, with inexperienced leaders and guides or no guides at all starting to have a lot of issues.

“It became very clear on the Tibetan side that there were going to be at least around 100 climbers climbing on the 23rd. There was just no way as a mountain guide that I would put my clients on the north-east ridge of Everest with 100 people there, so we ended up skipping that day.

“What that meant was my two summit days were the 22nd and the 24th. On the 22nd, we had only 18 people on the summit and that included 6 of my group and then on the 24th, we had around 25 people on the mountain and 20 of them were mine.”

‘Climbers’: Use Your Brains

It seems like an obvious one, this one. Everest is the highest mountain in the world and this means it has an environment that is very much unique to itself and the 13 other 8,000m peaks in the Himalaya. If you’ve got not got the relevant experience of climbing above 8,000m then you shouldn’t be thinking of stepping on Everest until you have gained that experience. Simple.

“You must also know that as a helicopter pilot, I had to be called many times for people that had to be evacuated from camp 2 after the climb, because they were tired…they were exhausted so much that they could die, but they have nothing wrong with them, just exhausted. You can’t be ‘tired’ on Everest.” – Simone.

“You can’t be ‘tired’ on Everest”

This is always going to be a tricky one to manage, alongside guiding company management. Alan highlighted that “Climbers themselves will not self-regulate as long as there are guides who will take anyone, regardless of their experience. The Nepal government will never turn down money. There is too much corruption and greed across this economically poor country.”

Just to give you an idea of the issue with the Nepalese government’s need for a steady stream of climbers attempting their mountain: the Nepal government earns around $5.2 million as royalty fees from climbers every season. It charges $11,000 per person for climbing the 8,000-meter peak. Nepal’s economy is largely built on Everest expeditions and therefore are not too keen to limit climbing permits, no matter the climber’s experience.

Lhotse looms behind climbers on the South Col route of Everest. Photo credit: AlpenGlow Expeditions

Guiding Services Should Manage Client Expectation

Everest is a mountain, not a product. Mountain guides are selling a service, not a certificate to the world’s highest mountain. Many Everest expeditions are being bought and sold on the premise that a summit climb is certain – that’s impossible to guarantee. This needs to be better managed by the guiding services, for those clients that’ll enviably slip through the self-management net and look to get themselves a spot on Everest, no matter their experience.

“We turn around 70% of our Everest inquiries because they don’t meet our standards and of course we’re encouraging those people to not just leave us, but to climb other mountains to get to Everest. The truth is that most of them go to another company that’s willing to accept the fact that they’ve only climbed Kilimanjaro or Mont Blanc.” – Adrian.

“Everest is dead, not alpinism”

It’s a real shame that Everest has come to this. If I were to go outside and ask someone on the street about Everest, they’ll most likely talk about the mess, the queues and the dead bodies. They’ll sadly not talk of the beauty of being able to stand on our largest mountain, or the levels of human endurance and perseverance required to do so.

With Nepal promising change year after year, tragedy after tragedy, it really does feel like this is the year that something has be done by the Nepalese authorities to avoid more unnecessary deaths on the mountain. Although I don’t think half of the points expressed above will be touched upon next season, if some of them are better implemented then we can hopefully one day elevate Everest back to the status it deserves.

And for the real climbers out there, you don’t need me to tell you that there are thousands of beautiful, untouched and wild peaks out there to get your fix. It doesn’t need to be exclusively about summiting the big one. As Simone highlighted in his conversation with me, “Everest is dead, not alpinism. There are thousands and thousands of mountains, and thousands and thousands of ways of climbing.”

You May Also Like

Opinion | We Need To Talk About Everest

Touching the Void | Exploring The ‘Why We Climb Mountains’ Question Through Performance Art

Mount Everest Facts | 50 Things You Should Know About The World’s Highest Mountain