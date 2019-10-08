Staying Alive In Avalanche Terrain – Bruce Tremper

Price: £19

We can’t put out an avalanche gear roundup and not include what is, to many, the bible of avalanche safety. There is, after all, no point in going out and buying all of this equipment while not having a clue how to keep yourself and the group you’re with away from avalanche prone terrain.

As mentioned already at the top of this roundup, be sure to spend time with a certified guide and learn about snow science and mechanics before heading out there. Then, when you’ve done that, be sure to grab yourself a copy of Bruce’s finest work so you can swot up on avalanche safety whilst at home. This book is even small enough to bring with you on your next hut-to-hut ski tour. Who knows? It might just save your life one day.

Mammut Barryvox S Avalanche Transceiver

Price: £350

By far the strongest performing transceiver in our roundup of backcountry safety equipment, the Mammut Barryvox S continues the strong family tree of Mammut transceivers. In an effort to reduce companion search times, it now comes in a more user-friendly and streamlined package.

Black Diamond Recon BT Avalanche Transceiver

Price: £260

Black Diamond have leant on avalanche safety equipment manufacturer Pieps to create the Recon BT Transceiver (see it as a rebranded Powder BT transceiver). This isn’t a bad thing at all as Pieps carry a strong reputation in the avalanche safety equipment industry. The clever use of Bluetooth here means you’re able to update this transceiver on the fly.

Ortovox 3+ Avalanche Transceiver

Price: £220

Ortovox have done well to make a powerful and easy to use transceiver, all at a price point that’s not going to seem like a barrier for those who are looking to get into backcountry skiing. Three antennas, and Ortovox’s tried and tested Smart Antenna Technology, means that as long as your companions are on the ball and trained up they’ll have a much higher chance of getting the strongest signal lock on the transceiver. This, in turn, will make it easier for them to hone in on your location at speed.

Ortovox Free Rider 20 S Avalanche Backpack

Price: £665

Comfort and a low weight are the main talking points of the Ortovox Free Rider 20 S Avalanche Backpack. At just 2,410g, with a carbon canister and form-fitting design, the Free Rider has made it possible for more people to feel comfortable carrying the extra weight of an avalanche airbag around. The Avabag system used in the Free Rider 20 is also removable, meaning that you’ll be able to swap it between compatible packs.

PIEPS Jetforce BT 25

Price: £949

The Pieps Jetforce BT 25 carries a big lithium ion battery and electric fan, as well the potential for easy airline travel, test deployments, multiple deployments and an improved inflation / deflation cycle. Yes, you’re going to have to carry a little weight over conventional gas powered packs but we feel as the positives outweigh (sorry) the negatives in this case.

