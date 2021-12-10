Best Ski Bags For Winter 2021-2022

The best ski bags should put your mind at ease whenever you’re travelling to the mountains in winter. Damage to valuable skiing and snowboarding equipment can be devastating, not just emotionally but financially as well. Obviously, it’s impossible to ever truly know what the baggage handlers are up to in transit but a good ski bag will, through the sturdy and protective nature of its design, reassure the user to such an extent that they feel only confidence when checking in their luggage at the airport.

The kind of ski bag you’ll want will vary massively depending on the type of skier or snowboarder you are. If you’re a one ski trip a season type, you’ll probably be fine with a cheaper and less durable option that skimps on some of the classic ski bag luxuries (i.e. wheels). If, however, you’ve got a ski quiver to rival a professional’s arsenal and do a lot of travelling over winter you’ll undoubtedly want a tougher ski bag that won’t become tiresome to use season after season. This higher quality of product will cost you more, of course, but we’d argue that it’s worth the investment if you care about your kit.

Below you’ll find our guide to the best ski bags for winter travel. Once you’ve acquired your new piece of luggage, be sure to view our guide on how to pack a ski bag for travel.

Db The Djärv Snowroller Ski Bag

Price: £230

Back with a different name, but the same incredible design; DB’s Djärv Snowroller is a piece of award-winning ski and snowboard-carrying luggage that’s arguably never been surpassed. The patented ‘Rib Cage’ construction is a really smart piece of work, and one of the most reassuring features we’ve ever come across in bag design. What it means, in essence, is that you can stow away your winter sports equipment safe in the knowledge that it’ll be well-shielded from all manner of bumps. Similarly to a human rib cage looking after vital organs, this bag protects ski gear as if its life depended on it.

The Snowroller’s patented Length Adjustment System allows you to customise the space for your skis / snowboards (up to 200cm). By allowing the fit to be optimised in this way, the bag can remain rigid for safe, comfortable, and user-friendly transportation.

With its recommended retail price of £259, there’s definitely cheaper ski bags around than The Djärv Snowroller from DB. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that – thanks to its ingenious design – there’s probably no ski bag on earth better equipped to handle the needs of serious skiers and snowboarders.

This product was selected for our Ski 100.

Read our review of The Djärv Snowroller Ski Bag.

Dakine Fall Line Roller Ski Bag

Price: £120

Dakine’s most popular ski bag is the ultimate all-rounder. It’s got room for two pairs of skis, a set of poles and a removable boot bag. Virtually everybody who’s used this bag will tell you that the tow handle and wheels combine in a way that makes it incredibly user-friendly. If you tend to make a habit of racing through airports and hotel lobbies in order to catch your flight, you’ll find the ease with which you can efficiently manoeuvre this thing around crowded spaces with just one-hand an absolute dream.

The bag’s seriously tough wheels, it’s worth mentioning, are made with 9cm urethane (this ensures long-term durability). Bash them into things, run them over rough surfaces, and they’ll still be there – rolling over and over, in loyal service to your equipment-transporting needs. We’re also, it’s worth saying, big fans of the way the bag’s zippered external pocket has been implemented. It’s ideal for storing gloves, hats, travel papers, magazines and large chocolate bars. Special mention to the Dakine designers, as well, for making this bag so easy to pack down.

Of course, a snow sport bag without adequate padding will do nothing to put your mind at ease when you’re travelling to the mountains. With that in mind, you’ll be glad to hear that Dakine’s Fall Line Roller comes with a confidence-enhancing padded bottom panel and 360° padded ski protection. As soon as you put the padding here between your thumb and forefingers, you get a sense down in your gut that your ski equipment is in safe hands.

Thule Roundtrip Ski Bag

Price: £90

If you don’t mind carrying your skis over your shoulder, or with your hands, the Thule Roundtrip Ski Bag is worth a look. It’s not quite as luxurious as some other bags on this list, but it’ll definitely do a job for those skiers who are OK with putting a little bit more effort in during transit.

The bag is suitable for carrying one pair of alpine skis or two pair of Nordic skis. It’s got a nifty internal sleeve too, meaning you can pop your poles in without worrying about them scratching your skis.

We also like the padding that’s been implemented into this Thule bag. It’s nothing particularly impressive, compared to some other products on the market, but we think there’s an adequate level of padding here; especially when you consider what price bracket it’s in. While we’re on the subject of the bag’s padding, the padded shoulder on the adjustable and fully removable shoulder strap is particularly impressive. Even when the bag is loaded up with your kit, it doesn’t cut into the shoulder in the harsh way some shoulder straps can.

Sportube Series 2

Price: £160

If maximum protection is what you want, look no further than the Sportube Series 2. Sportube make the world’s best hard-sided ski carriers, creating the equipment-transporting equivalent of a nuclear bunker. Constructed from polyethylene, there’s no place more reassuring to store your skis and ski poles when travelling to the mountains. Put your gear in here, and you’ll never again have to worry about the airline’s baggage handlers chucking your bag about like a rugby ball. Proof that you should never judge a book by its cover, we like the fact there’s interior padding in this bag to protect tips and tails.

What this bag delivers in protection it maybe lacks in additional storage solutions. There is, for example, no pockets to store your smaller bits and pieces. That being said, there’s more than enough room to cram your ski jackets and various other apparel between the two pairs of skis the Sportube Series 2 caters for.

Needless to say, the Sportube Series 2 is heavier than your standard fabric bag option. On this, you’ll be glad to know the handles and wheels have been well implemented. There are more ‘comfortable’ bags to physically haul about the place, but the peace of mind this bag offers means there’s a kind of mental comfort here that you won’t find in softer bags.

Wedze Bag (4 Skis / 3 Snowboards)

Price: £80

When it comes to getting value for your money, the affordable outdoor gear offered by Decathlon is hard to beat. Take the Wedze Ski Bag, for example. It costs just £80, but has room inside it for four pairs of skis (with poles) or three snowboards (with bindings). If you’re a family looking for a pretty basic equipment-transporting piece of luggage, one that won’t cost you the earth, this product’s worth a look for sure. Likewise, if you’re going away with some mates on your annual ski trip and want to split the costs between you a bit more (every penny counts and all that) – be sure to give this decent bag a look.

No, it’s not as premium as some of the other bags on this list. While the padding on the sides and the rigid base are perfectly acceptable for the casual ski enthusiast, in a direct comparison with some pricier options you’ll maybe feel slightly less confident using this than a noticeably more protective rival.

That being said, there is nothing more boring than people being snobby or disparaging about Decathlon. This affordable ski bag has loads of room inside it, is nicely manoeuvrable thanks to the wheels, and is, all things considered, a bit of a bargain. Skiing and snowboarding are expensive hobbies, so there’s no shame in saving a bit on something that essentially just needs to get your equipment from A to B.

