Why we chose the Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L: Stylish, versatile, durable

Weight: 1,800g

Price: £148

You’ve seen his skis – in the Bent Chetler 100 and Bent Chetler 120 – now you can grab hold of the signature avvy pack from the man known for his buttery smooth style in the backcountry. Introducing the Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L backpack (some mouthful, that).

We’ll get onto the design of the pack in a little bit, but first thing to note is of course the Mammut R.A.S system (that’s sold separately). This removable airbag system can be added in, and taken out of the pack as your ski objectives dictate, giving you the option to use this bag around town when you’re not out in the backcountry.

This is Mammut’s third iteration of the RAS system. It features a brightly coloured orange airbag, one that can be deployed by pulling a lever which can then be adjusted to sit on your right or left shoulder straps. The lever will release a pin, which in turn pierces a compressed gas canister; resulting in a rapid inflation of the airbag.

On top of proper avalanche training and carrying a transceiver, shovel and probe, avalanche airbags really do save lives in the backcountry. If you’re keen on equipping this Benchetler pack with the RAS system, then expect it to set you back around £400.