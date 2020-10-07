Why we chose the Line Vision 98: Lightweight, playful, damp

Lengths (cm): 172, 179, 186

Sidecut (mm): 172, 179, 186

Radius: 18m (179 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1,515g

Price: £TBC

The Line Vision 98 marks the first time the U.S-based company has weighed into the ski touring ring – and just from reading a few of the features, you’ll soon be able to tell that this product is packing some trademark Line design. The Vision series certainly looks set to rough up the traditional lycra-clad ski touring market.

Now of course you’ve always had the option of slapping a touring binding on any old pair of skis and heading out beyond the resort boundaries, but this, the Line Vision 98, comes in at a staggering 1,515 grams. That’s pushing into shave-the-end-of-your-tooth-brush-to-save-weight gram counting territory, not a ski that’s claimed to “rally blown out snow, arc on groomers, and even motor skin-tracks”.

“The Line Vision 98 features THC built into its construction. No, we don’t mean the psychoactive constituent of cannabis”

Line Vision 98 Build

The Line Vision 98 features THC built into its construction. No, we don’t mean the psychoactive constituent of cannabis. What this is, in this context at least, is Line’s combination of Aramid (similar material to the bulletproof vest material Kevlar), carbon and fibreglass. This ‘Triple Hybrid Construction’ is stacked together and because the three materials vibrate at different frequencies, Line claims that this cancels out each other – leaving you with a damp build, minus the weight penalty,

The combination of two lightweight core materials – Paulownia and Maple – is what Line are calling their ‘Partly Cloudy Core’. This core construction has allowed Line to keep the weight of the core extremely lightweight, with a pretty high strength to weight ratio.