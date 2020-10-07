Line Vision 98 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Line Vision 98 2020 – 2021 | Review

As expected from Line, their take on an extremely lightweight touring ski is also bags of fun on the downhill

Why we chose the Line Vision 98: Lightweight, playful, damp 

Lengths (cm): 172, 179, 186
Sidecut (mm): 172, 179, 186
Radius: 18m (179 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,515g
Price: £TBC

The Line Vision 98 marks the first time the U.S-based company has weighed into the ski touring ring – and just from reading a few of the features, you’ll soon be able to tell that this product is packing some trademark Line design. The Vision series certainly looks set to rough up the traditional lycra-clad ski touring market.

Now of course you’ve always had the option of slapping a touring binding on any old pair of skis and heading out beyond the resort boundaries, but this, the Line Vision 98, comes in at a staggering 1,515 grams. That’s pushing into shave-the-end-of-your-tooth-brush-to-save-weight gram counting territory, not a ski that’s claimed to “rally blown out snow, arc on groomers, and even motor skin-tracks”.

“The Line Vision 98 features THC built into its construction. No, we don’t mean the psychoactive constituent of cannabis”

Line Vision 98 Build

The Line Vision 98 features THC built into its construction. No, we don’t mean the psychoactive constituent of cannabis. What this is, in this context at least, is Line’s combination of Aramid (similar material to the bulletproof vest material Kevlar), carbon and fibreglass. This ‘Triple Hybrid Construction’ is stacked together and because the three materials vibrate at different frequencies, Line claims that this cancels out each other – leaving you with a damp build, minus the weight penalty,

The combination of two lightweight core materials – Paulownia and Maple – is what Line are calling their ‘Partly Cloudy Core’. This core construction has allowed Line to keep the weight of the core extremely lightweight, with a pretty high strength to weight ratio.

And of course, being a touring ski, Line have further looked to shave the grams by contouring a thin core and sidewall towards the tips. This, in turn, has reduced the swing weight, reduced tip flap, and, most importantly of all, cut the whole weight of the ski down by one hundred or so grams.

Line Vision 98 Shaping

The Line Vision 98 carries rocker in both the tips and tails. The tip rocker profile is similar to many touring skis out there, although the tail is quite unique for a touring number with the rocker traveling pretty deep into the ski. This may make kick turns a little more tedious at times, but will go miles when it comes to improving soft snow manoeuvrability.

In terms of sidecut, you’ve got an 18 metre radius and some pretty tapered tips and tails. Again, this’ll keep up that soft snow ‘turnability’.

“You’ll have an extremely capable pair of touring skis that’ll be a rocket on the skin track”

Who Is The Line Vision 98 For?

The Vision 98s are a rad pair of skis that many people will get on with. If you’re typically used to lugging up a heavy pair of planks when you head out into the backcountry, then you’ll be blown away by the uphill efficiency of such a lightweight pair of touring skis.

Speaking of weight, the Vision 98s don’t give too much up in the downhill performance department either. This is astonishing for a ski that weighs the same (or less) than many dedicated touring skis. Mount a pair of Plum Summit 12s on these and you’ll have an extremely capable pair of touring skis that’ll be a rocket on the skin track. Or, if you’d like the full downhill capabilities then a pair of Marker Duke PT 16, or Armada Shift 10s, will see you right.

What Is The Line Vision 98 Good At?

Touring: 9/10
Soft Snow: 7/10
Hard Pack: 7/10

