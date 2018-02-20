The Americans took all three top spots at the men’s ski halfpipe qualifying. Photo: Sam Mellish

The results from the men’s ski halfpipe qualifications are in, and the Americans have laid down the gauntlet for finals after USA’s Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace finished in first, second and third.

Rather than the Canadians, it was the New Zealanders that followed the Americans in after, with Wells brothers Byron and Beau-James Wells sending it big and qualifying in fourth and fifth place.

Byron Wells celebrates after sticking a stylish second run.

It was an event which was categorised by crashes and mistakes for the first half of the field. Eight skiers from the first 11 either crashed out hard or made a big mistake. This was something that set the bar for the qualifier and lead to a situation where a score in the high 60s or low 70s would get you into the finals.

“The fact that Team USA were able to take the three top spots in qualifying without David Wise filling any of them is testament to just how strong this team is”

Indeed, American favourite and defending Olympic champion David Wise bailed on his first run and took it easy on his second to make sure he put down a score a 79.6. It wasn’t a huge score and not what David would have wanted before the event, but he’s in the final – even if it does mean he might have to change his game plan for it.

Aaron Bluck also crashed out on run one, but a stylish second run heavy on spins was enough to bag him a 94.4 and send him into first.