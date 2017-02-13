Photo: iStock.

For ages I had been plagued with an extremely nasty pain around the top of my left shin whenever I went skiing. It localised sort of around the size of a 20p coin, and no matter how much Deep Heat cream I put on it, and stretching and “taking it easy”, it still throbbed with pain.

It set back my progress, stopped me making turns/stomping my landings, and made the odd edge catch excruciatingly painful. And yet for ages, I thought I was alone. I spent so much time fiddling about with the straps on my boots, trying to find an obvious solution to the pain, and subtly trying to massage it all away when no-one was looking.

I blamed the issue on everything. I blamed my outdated boots, my technique, my lack of fitness and even the terrain we were riding on. What never crossed my mind, for even a split second, was that I was experiencing something pretty common that a lot of skiers get: shin bang.