What Is Fera?

Fera is a love letter to the British outdoors. They want everyone to seek their wild, whether that’s a properly off the grid adventure or simply a day on a river bank with your mates (and a trip to the local boozer after). As a brand, they take their inspiration from the joys of our wild places and countryside.

Bringing together toughness and functionality, Fera are driven by the desire to produce rugged gear that looks good forever. The recipe is as simple as that. They were founded by genuinely passionate outdoorsmen, and want to give back to nature wherever they can. Beyond their commitment to make clothes that are made to last, they donate 5% from every order (not just the profit) to conservation charities and projects that are helping to protect wild spaces.

