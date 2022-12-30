Vittoria Farmer started out on a little stretch of Australia’s eastern seaboard known as the Sunshine Coast. Perhaps you’ve heard of it. It’s kind of a big deal.

Last year, Vittoria traded in her sunshine-by-name sunshine-by-nature surfer’s paradise for a winter of fun in Ireland (not a land, it’s fair to say, known for its great weather). During this journey of discovery on the Emerald Isle, Vittoria was accompanied by friend and local filmmaker Alice Ward. ‘Other Land’, the result of their efforts, is their first project together. It’s supported by Nixon, Columbia and Surfdome.

To find out more about ‘Other Land’, and the thinking that went into the project, there’s an insightful Q&A with Vittoria and Alice up on the Surfdome blog. To get stuck straight into a journey through the raw landscape and history of the West of Ireland, and watch Vittoria experience the Atlantic Ocean on her surfboard, check out the film below. It’s dead good.

