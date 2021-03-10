This list of road trip games could save your entire journey from going south. Whether it’s a family road trip you’re on or a road trip with friends, you’ll find some fun games to play in the car / campervan here.

The classic road trip is a staple of the adventure culture. From Kentucky to Kent, people love going on a big drive somewhere new. When done right, road trips are a great human experience. However, more often than not, a key component is overlooked when planning for them; in-car entertainment.

No, we are not talking about music choices (although very important) or portable DVD players. We are talking about reliable road trip games that everyone can get involved in. Here is our journey-saving list of the best road trip games to be had on the highways.

I Spy

I Spy with my little eye…a classic road trip game for families and friends.

A much-loved classic, this game is a saviour when it comes to entertainment on the roads. I Spy is a fantastic way to take in all the scenery as you keep everyone guessing with what you can see through the windscreen.

The rules for this one have always been simple. Pick something that you can see and tell people what the first letter is (“I Spy with my little eye something beginning with…”). Then, get everyone to guess what you’ve seen. Whatever you do, don’t break the golden rule by selecting something you glanced at miles back. It will get you disqualified and, quite possibly, ejected from the car.

20 Questions

50 Cent and Nate Dogg had 21 questions. We’re going one less with 20 questions, an elite road trip game that can be varied to suit any audience. Players pick a person, and the other passengers have to guess who it is using no more than 20 “yes or no” questions. Going for celebrities is what often keeps the game flowing, but don’t be afraid to throw in a curveball to really confuse your mates and keep them guessing.