Diving

Scuba Diving Rules You Need To Know

Scuba diving has many dos, but lest we forget the all-important don’ts as well. Here is some scuba etiquette you’ll need before getting into the water

Many things in life have dos and don’ts, but when it comes to scuba diving, it’s of paramount importance you know how to act in and out of the water. The following scuba diving rules are stuff a lot of divers can break accidentally, or intentionally, without really thinking of the consequences.

Most of this list falls under the “just be a good person” category and, more often or not, you might find yourself in one of these situations without even noticing. Educate yourself now with our five don’ts of scuba diving.

Don’t Be Rude To The Boat Crew

Ideally, let’s try not to be rude to anybody. You will find that professional divers and boat crews are some of the most amazing people you will ever meet, so they don’t deserve an ounce of rudeness from you. While the dive guides and instructors are looking after you in the water, the boat crew are doing amazing things and looking after you out of the water.

Yes, we know “they are being paid”, but that’s besides the point. These specialists have dedicated their lives to being in and around the water. They are doing a heck of a lot of things behind the scenes that you can’t see. So be sure not to give them any grief. At the end of the day, they are making your diving experience as great as it can be.

It’s also not the smartest idea to get on the wrong side of your dive crew. While they can make your dive experience super, they also have the power to dial that down rather quickly.

Don’t Think You’re Better Than You Are 

Nobody likes a show-off, and the same goes in the realm of scuba diving. When you first start off, you’ll be with an instructor who will be keeping you safe at all times. It means you’re naturally cautious, so incidents and accidents tend to be low. The next few dives after this can be the most dangerous ones, where your confidence grows faster than your skills. This is when the potential for accidents happen because you feel like you’re bulletproof. This also means you’re more likely to push yourself too far and get yourself hurt, either through action or inaction.

The dangerous ones are going too deep, going into caves, and approaching wrecks. Those are the ones that can cause danger and harm. Another one is equipment malfunction and physical health. People get lazy or complacent, so they don’t check their gear as thoroughly as they were trained to do so. In fact, humility is one of the most important characteristics a diver can have because humbled divers can look at a tempting situation and say no to it. They can also tell their buddy they don’t feel comfortable on a dive. The humble divers are the unsung heroes of the scuba world.

Don’t Lie Or Miss Things Out

It’s quite simple. Don’t lie and miss things out on the dive sheet when it comes to scuba diving. You must be open and honest about everything. This is especially the case when it comes to medical conditions you have, as this can affect your treatment if an accident was to ever take place. If something happens on the dive or if you damage equipment, then tell someone straight away.

Filling out that diver log sheet after every dive is annoying. You have to include max depth and dive time, and it can get rather tedious. But if something should happen to you, then that piece of paper is going with you to the hyperbaric chamber. Mainly because it allows dive docs to tailor your treatment to your dive history.

The most important thing is not to panic if you do something wrong. You can’t go to scuba prison (we think). Be true and honest with everything, and everyone will have a great time.

Don’t Fiddle With Gear Too Much

Fiddling about with your gear too much can be a bad thing. Dive Manufacturers tend to know what they’re doing. While a little customisation can be a good thing, so your gear jives with you, too much can make things dangerous. It’s nice to be confident with your gear and know how it works, but if you add too many extra bits and pieces, then it’s just more things to potentially go wrong or get snagged on things.

Fiddling around with the settings on your dive computer can also be hazardous. For most recreational dive computers, you can’t mess up too bad, but be sure to take extra precautions to get all the settings correct.

Don’t Get In The Way

The biggest pet peeve of most divers is when other divers all cram into the same place at once. Of all of the space in the ocean you have to swim in, they choose to all cram into that one spot because people can’t simply wait their turn. Points of interest are always going to be busy no matter what. Sometimes the best thing you can do as a diver is find your own interesting location and come back when it’s less busy. We guarantee it will be a more enjoyable diving experience.

Take a moment to look around, take note of where people are and which way they’re going, and if somebody kicks you in the head, then it’s your fault for getting too close to their feet. You can’t blame them for not seeing you around their feet, so remember to look up a bit.

There it is. A few don’ts to think about when it comes to scuba diving. If upon reading this article, you want to get back into the oceans, then make sure to head on over to Simply Scuba to get some of the latest diving gear.

