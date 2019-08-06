If you know anything about mountaineering, you’ll almost definitely have heard the name Sir Edmund Hillary before. In fact, even if you know next to nothing about the art of climbing up big hills there’s a good chance you’ll have come across the story of Hillary’s iconic ascent of the world’s highest mountain in 1953. And speaking of ’53, we’ve decided it’d be a cool idea to compile this list of 53 (hopefully) pretty interesting facts about the man himself.

1) Edmund Hillary was a beekeeper (also known as an ‘Apiarist’). He did this to help finance his climbing in the winter.

2) When he climbed Everest on the 29th of May 1953, Edmund Hillary was 33 years old.

3) He climbed Everest with Tenzing Norgay.

4) Edmund Hillary was 6ft, 5 inches tall.

5) Edmund Hillary was born in Auckland, New Zealand, on the 20th of July 1919.

6) On the 30th of January 1948, Edmund Hillary climbed New Zealand’s highest peak – Aoraki / Mount Cook.

7) He discovered his love for climbing when he went on a school trip to Mount Ruapehu.

8) During World War II, Hillary served in the Royal New Zealand Air Force (joining in 1943). He was transferred to Fiji and the Solomon Islands in 1945, where he suffered serious burns in a boating accident.

9) Hillary married his first wife Louise in 1953. Together, they had three children (Peter, born in 1954, Sarah, born in 1955, and Belinda, born in 1959).