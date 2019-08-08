When he first reached the summit of Everest in 1990, Peter and Edmund Hillary became the first father and son to reach the summit of Everest. Although Edmund and Peter will be best known for their epic mountaineering exploits, they’re clearly a family whose love of adventurous activities is very much part of the day-to-day.

Peter: “If you’re brought up in this family, you either grew up loving it [going on adventures], or decided you don’t want to do it.

“Ever since I can remember, we’ve gone off on the most amazing journeys. Driving into the outback of Australia, going up and helping him build a hospital or school in Nepal or just skiing down in the Queenstown area [of New Zealand].”

This answer brings an enthusiastic nod of agreement from Alexander.

Alexander: “Yeah, that’s what I loved about everything. It wasn’t so much about mountaineering and climbing, for Ed it was more of a love for adventure. That’s what I really relate to.”

Pictured: Alexander, Peter and George Hillary. Photo: Hillary Family Collection

The legacy left behind by Edmund is something that you’d naturally expect to be rolled onto each generation of the Hillary family, with the exact same adventurous spirit that Edmund was famous for having being instilled deeply within each Hillary. But did the ones who came after the man himself actually feel pressure to climb Everest at some point in the lives?

Peter: “I never really thought I was heading for Everest, but I knew I wanted to get into adventure. I’d kind of figured [Everest] that was dad’s area and look, you know that was in a time where Everest has been done and we want to work on other things.

“As I got more and more into mountaineering, I worked my way up, a lot of climbing in the Southern Alps [of New Zealand] and in other parts of the world. The Himalaya loomed pretty large and I worked my way up and decided absolutely that this is where I want to go.

“And I attempted some quite difficult routes on Everest; the west ridge, the south pillar as well as dad’s south col route. It’s a mountain I got to know well, but I feel as though I was brought up in an environment that that type of adventure was there and if it appealed to you, then what better way to take it.

“I’ve certainly tried to give my children amazing introductions to travel, to the outdoors, whether it’s skiing or going to the mountains to climb.”

Alexander: “That’s an interesting point. Everyone used to ask me when I was growing up if I was going to go and climb Everest, even at 12 years old.

“Dad [Peter] never pushed mountaineering and climbing onto me. It wasn’t until I said “Dad, I’m going climbing, will you come with me?”, that we actually went climbing.

“Which I really appreciated as I wasn’t climbing for any other reason but the fact that I really wanted to be there up on the mountain. I think that’s what’s so important, because when you’re doing these things; whether it’s sailing, kayaking or climbing, you have to be doing it for yourself… so thank you dad.”

Peter: “We’ve shared some wonderful trips together, I’m the one who should say thank you. I couldn’t be happier than when I’m in these amazing environments with Alexander or George, or when we went to Everest basecamp, Lily was there as well. As a parent, it was pretty good.”

Of course you can’t, in all good sense, base your life around the mountains without having some care for the environment. The Hillary family have consistently been at the forefront of this kind of thinking, with Edmund being one of the first mountaineers to build sustainability and a sense of positive legacy into everything he did.

Photo: Hillary Family Collection

Peter: “I think this was one of the extraordinary things about my father. There had been a number of mountaineers who had given something back, but nothing quite to the extent of what he did.

“He devoted 50 years of his life to building schools and hospitals and raising funds for scholarships – really committing himself to the high altitude villages of the Everest region. To this day, you can go to the Himalayas and as you trek in, you stop at little tea shops and every second tea shop will have a big poster of Ed Hillary on the wall, with the silk scarves around them.

“That’s really telling you something; on the other side of the world, in a completely different culture and location, they still have great affection for the man who not only went there to climb mountains but who kept coming back to build schools and hospitals.”