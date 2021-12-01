If you’re serious about spending long days skiing or snowboarding in the mountains this winter, you’ll want a good pair of ski socks on your feet. Not only do you want your ski socks to provide warmth, you also need them to be able to wick away moisture from your feet to keep things comfortable over a sustained period of time. The snow socks we’ve included here offer a superb fit, a ‘this-season-and-beyond’ sense of longevity, and a high level of comfort you won’t find in every product on the market. When it comes to your feet in snowy terrain, don’t settle for a second-rate option as it will likely make your slope-time a sub-optimal experience. Below you’ll find some of the best ski socks around.

Once you’ve secured yourself a decent pair of ski socks for skiing or snowboarding this winter, be sure to look at our guides to the best ski gloves and best ski mitts. After all, keeping your feet warm won’t count for much in terms of comfort if your hands are freezing.

Falke Sk2 Diagonal Snow Socks

Price: £32

By bringing Merino wool into the mix, Falke have put themselves on a good path with the Sk2 Diagonal Snow Sock. The three-layer construction sets the stage for warmth, comfort, and fast moisture transport within the sock and we like how well-implemented the padding is. Anyone in need of technical ski sock, that’s tailor made for big ski adventures, should get this product on their sock-themed shortlist.

Stance Traditions Snow Socks

Price: £17

Stance have a reputation for very making good socks. This hype around them is, in the most part, fully justified. The brand have become masters at cooking up cool-looking socks that also deliver really well in terms of performance. Feel360 is a construction that’s all about keeping things fresh, dry and durable and it’s the headline act in this sock.

The socks have been through a silver iron treatment that eliminates bacteria and prevents the build up of odours. The wicking materials used here draw moisture away from your skin to help regulate your temperature, and keep things comfortable.

There’s a bunch more things we could shout about here but, rest assured, the socks are as technical as they are stylish. Clever cushioning layouts, performance mesh to enhance airflow, anatomical left and right foot shaping – these socks have got all that, and more. Time after time, Stance deliver on quality.

Stance Slayer Snow Socks

Price: £20

If you’re on the hunt for a ski sock inspired by the iconic American thrash metal band Slayer, look no further. This is almost certainly your only option in that regard.

The Infiknit construction in this sock is a nice Stance innovation, one that utilises a premium yarn construction that targets areas of high friction. It helps to deliver the sock’s elite-level standard of durability, meaning you won’t have to replace it for a long time.

We like the strategically-placed cushioning, and breathable performance mesh, in this sock. It underlines the extent to which there’s genuine substance behind that unrivalled Stance style. Speaking of that all-important performance, the seamless toes here really help to give the socks that premium, comforting, feeling at the end of your feet. We’re also big fans of the whole Feel 360 thing Stance brings to the party.

This winter, rock on with your socks on.

Smartwool Performance Ski Zero Cushion OTC Snow Socks

Price: £21

Smartwool are one of those brands where there’s little to no ambiguity in their brand name. What they do, arguably better than anyone, is serve up intelligent, performance-focused, wool-based products for outdoor enthusiasts. They know what works, what doesn’t, and know how to implement their ideas for functional gear that will keep customers coming back for more time and time again.

This Smartwool ski sock intentionally cuts back on the cushioning, as it’s been designed for people who have custom ski boots. This is definitely something to consider if you’re a casual skier who tends to rent their boots in the ski resort.

One of the most impressive aspects of this sock is the excellently-named Indestructawool. What this technology does, in short, is blend the advantages of Merino wool with the benefits of durable nylon. This fusion material is situated in the high wear areas of the socks, greatly enhancing durability as a result.

Merino wool naturally wicks away moisture to keep your feet dry and comfortable for longer, and is also naturally odour resistant; meaning you don’t need to fill up your entire ski bag with an ungodly amount of socks pre-trip. Smartwool’s intelligent approach to design is also evident in the 4-degree elite fit system. This stops the sock slipping or bunching at inconvenient times. Maximising breathability is the body mapped mesh zones, while the shred shield reduces wear around the toes.

Smartwool Performance Ski Targeted Cushion Pattern OTC Snow Socks

Price: £23

In terms of ski socks with targeted cushioning, this one from Smartwool sits right in the upper echelons of goodness. Smartwool have zoomed in on the shins and balls of the feet, and elevated the protection offered in these critical areas. The Indestructawool delivers almost unrivalled durability, the 4 Degree fit is dialled in for serious performance, the targeted mesh zones enhance breathability while the natural Merino wool serves up all the benefits you usually associate with it. Obviously not the most important thing about ski socks, but these also tick the right boxes on style.

Smartwool Performance Ski Zero Cushion POW Print OTC Snow Socks

Price: £21

It really feels like everyone these days, in the world of skiing and snowboarding at least, is collaborating with Protect Our Winters. This, of course, is a positive thing. Protect Our Winters are a good bunch doing good stuff in the face of a climate emergency that not only only threatens the future of snow sports but, perhaps more alarmingly, life itself. If more brands team up with such an organisation, we all stand a better chance in the long run.

The Indestructawool technology here ensures you won’t have to replace these socks for a long time, while the Merino wool used is a natural performance material that’s both ethical and environmentally-friendly in equal measure. Just like the other Smartwool products in this guide, the socks have excellent moisture-wicking properties and that 4 Degree elite fit system for sustained performance over the course of a long day.