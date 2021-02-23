Black Diamond Unveil Their Impulse Range - Mpora

Skiing

Black Diamond Unveil Their Impulse Range Of Skis | Piste Off TV

We take a look at the all-new Impulse range of skis from Black Diamond

While the ski industry in general is slowly waking up to the beauty of ski touring, it’s fair to say that Utah-based Black Diamond aren’t shy of the backcountry. In fact, you’ll not find a single piste ski in their entire ski quiver. For that reason, we’re always stoked to see them launch a new ski range. That’s certainly the case with their all-new Impulse range of skis.

“You’ll not find a single piste ski in their entire ski quiver”

This new range of skis from Black Diamond replaced the old Boundary Pro range. These skis sat in the freeride / all-mountain ski category but, as the name suggests, they were positioned towards the professional / expert market with a stout flex and large turn radius.

The Impulse range also sits within the freeride / all-mountain ski category but has a much more approachable flex rating and shorter turn radius, making it a bit more accommodating for a range of skiers – from advanced to expert.

The new Impulse range consists of three different shapes; the Impulse 98, 104 and 112. All the skis feature a pretty similar shaping profile, with a good amount of tapering in the tips and a touch less in the tails. In terms of rocker profiles, you’ve got a standard rocker, camber, rocker mix throughout the range, with the 112 sporting a good deal more early rise for soft snow performance.

As mentioned above, the Impulse range features medium stiffness; it’s no wet noodle, yet it’s also not a Jeremie Heitz Pro model. It’s got an energetic flex that we could see a good deal of skiers getting on with. This lively flex has been achieved by layering two fibreglass laminates onto a Poplar wood core. The bottom fibreglass laminate is a traditional full-spanning layer, while the second layer is a fibreglass mesh – similar to the Adaptive Tank Mesh found on the Armada Tracer.

“It’s no wet noodle, yet it’s also not a Jeremie Heitz Pro model”

We’re really looking forward to getting out on these skis. They sit in that highly competitive (and quickly growing) mid-fat range of skis that like to play across the entire mountain. After having a quick peek at the skis, we reckon they’re going to put up a good fight against the usual characters (the Mindbender 99 Ti, Black Crows Atris and K2 Reckoner 102 to name a few).

If you’re after specifics on weights, dimensions and sizes then be sure to check out the in-depth preview below.

