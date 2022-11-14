Has your relationship with skiing hit something of a rut lately? Are you looking to spice things up this winter? You could, if you’re feeling particularly wild during the upcoming season, do what Frédéric Fugen does here. In short, get a lift to 21,000 ft in a helicopter, clip your skis on, and launch yourself into thin air. Want a parachute? We’d recommend one.

Frédéric Fugen is a French skydiver, wingsuit pilot, and BASE jumper. He’s competed for France’s national freefly team, won multiple World Championships, and relishes doing stuff the kind of mad gravitational shenanigans that would make Isaac ‘The Apple Boy’ Newton whoop with delight.

In this short and exciting clip, filmed on a GoPro Max, Fugen jumps out of a helicopter somewhere above La Clusaz in the French Alps. After mucking about, and generally busting some moves, on the free-fall section, Fugen then deploys his chute and paraglides onto the ski slopes. It plays out like an extremely French, POV, slice of James Bond action. Seriously OTT, arguably all a bit unnecessary in the context of what’s happening in 2022, but reckon some of you might enjoy the spectacle and the escapism of it all.

