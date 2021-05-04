The 2021 Audi Nines setup has seen some excellent rides this year with the Sebastian Gehwolf designed course getting well and truly put through its paces. If you’ve been on the pulse, then you will have already seen snow-sliding enthusiasts forming a massive rapid-fire train and testing the course out at every opportunity.

The Ultimate Highlight Mixtape rolls the best moments from the 2021 Audi Nines into one whirlwind bonanza of epic shred action. From the slopes of Crans-Montana in Switzerland straight to your screen, this is a homage to yet another spectacular Audi Nines.

It’s a celebration of the riders, shapers, filmers, editors, designers, drone jockeys, cat drivers, and photographers – who make this very special event what it is.

From the creativity of Patrick Hofmann and Moritz Boll to the sendiness and style of Kim Gubser and Matěj Švancer, this edit encapsulates all of the top moments from a week’s worth of shredding on one of the world’s most unique feature designs. Sit back, crack open a Monster (other energy drinks are available), and prepare yourself for a full-on deep dive into this year’s Audi Nines event.

