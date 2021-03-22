5 Products You Can Use To Change The Way You Scuba Dive - Mpora

5 Products You Can Use To Change The Way You Scuba Dive

Want to mix up your approach to diving? Here are some things that will really change how you scuba dive

Once we start something, we are driven to get better at it. It’s human nature, and the exact same thing applies when it comes to scuba diving. The equipment you invest in is usually one of the biggest catalysts for changes in the way that you dive. There are some pieces of kit that can make a big difference. Let’s take a look at some of these pieces of equipment and how they can improve the scuba diving experience.

The Drysuit

Diving in a wetsuit is fine, but for long dives in cold water rysuits are the way to go. Wetsuit diving is pretty easy. You throw it on, jump in the water, some water will then trickle down your neck, and that’s about it. The most technical thing that happens to your wetsuit is that it gets thinner at depth. A drysuit has multiple valves and seals that you need to maintain during your dive.

The first thing that a drysuit changes is that you need to use your inflator and dump valves on your drysuit to maintain insulation and buoyancy. Your buoyancy can shift during a dive inside your drysuit, so you need to be aware of how much gas is in your suit and where it is. You don’t want the gas to migrate too far in the wrong direction, so you need to dive more horizontally. If you turn upright, it will then shift to your shoulders, and it will vent, and you’ll sink.

It’s also important to turn your neck off when you’re diving in a drysuit. So many new drysuit divers complain about leaking neck seals. However, it’s usually caused by them looking around on a dive. If you have an airtight seal around your neck, you want to try your best to move as little as possible. Looking directly up or turning your head is a great way to let water into your drysuit, so you need to look with your shoulders so the neck seal moves as little as possible.

BUY HERE

A Full Face Mask

A lot of diving requires you to wear a mask to cover your eyes and nose, and have a regulator to your mouth. However, you can merge those two into one full face mask. Full face masks have plenty of pros and cons, but they do change your diving in a few ways. The first way is that you can now breathe through your nose, and you don’t have to bite down on a mouthpiece for the whole dive, so there’s a new sense of freedom. With your nose and mouth free, you can talk. You’ll need underwater comms, but talking to other divers is a real game changer.

Full face masks cover your whole face, so they keep your face nice and warm. They also change the way you get in and out of the water. At the end of the dive, it’s easy with a normal regulator to spit it out and climb out. But with a full face mask, it’s attached to your head like a face-hugger, so when you take that off, you take everything off. You have a couple choices when you’re getting out onto a RIB. You can whip it all off and just deal with the water splashing your face. Or you can fit a quick disconnect to the hose and leave the mask on, so you can leave the mask on and take your BCD off.

BUY HERE

A Rebreather

Rebreathers are up there with some of the biggest changes for a scuba diver. The first way it changes you is that you need to rearrange your finances to buy one. They also change the way you act in the water. The strangest thing at first is that breathing underwater doesn’t affect your buoyancy. So you can inhale and exhale, an you’ll just sit there neutrally buoyant. Breathing on a rebreather feels different too, it’s more like breathing in and out of a paper bag.

The only thing with this is that you need to be flat in the water on a rebreather because the air you’re breathing in isn’t pressurised. It always wants to go to the highest point. Diving a loop means you need to be a bit more disciplined with your mouthpiece and airways. You can’t just take that mouthpiece out of your mouth. You need to close the loop first before you can take it out. This is to prevent water from getting inside.

You also want to be diving with a bailout tank on a rebreather. If something fails, you want to be able to switch to a good old-fashioned open circuit. It’s not the most efficient, but it’s reliable. The rebreather has a bunch of tests it needs to go through. You need to be sure it’s set up correctly. If you have a fault, you want to find it in those first five minutes on the boat instead of coming across it underwater.

The Dive Computer

Dive computers have changed the way we dive. They mean we can spend less time with pen and paper working out dive times, and just let our dive computers work it all out for us. These modern computers are pretty smart. We have computers today that can alert you when it’s best to switch gases. Others can use your heart rate and skin temperature to adjust your dive profile based on how hard you’re working.

Dive computers give you certain freedom in the water, so if you need to change your dive profile on the fly, it doesn’t matter. They take all the paperwork out of diving, and that means you can pretty much strap one on and jump in, and you should be fine. These days it’s unusual to find a diver without a diving computer. They have changed the way we scuba dive forever.

BUY HERE

A Long Hose

Diving with a long hose means that you have 2m of hose to play with, which can certainly come in handy. When you first start out, you don’t think too much about hose routing. You just connect the right hose to the right place, and you’re done. With long hose setups, you need to keep it trim, so you’re going to want something on your hip to hook it under and around your neck.

When you start to change hoses on your regulator, you’re changing the way you dive. Thus, customising your gear to suit your diving needs.

**********

If reading this got you in the mood for some diving, then be sure to head over to Simply Scuba to get some of the latest diving gear.

