Scuba Diving Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

Even the most experienced scuba divers have regrets because they weren’t always so good at what they do. Once upon a time, they were novices just like you and had to learn the ways of the water in their own time. Luckily the internet has provided us with many guides and tips that we can follow to ensure a smooth transition into the world of scuba diving. This being said, you will still today find many scuba divers who have regrets about their time diving. If given the chance, they’d go back in time and make sure they never made such silly mistakes in the first place.

Now, thanks to this article, they don’t have to worry about making them ever again and neither do you. Here is our list of common scuba diving regrets that you need to be aware of.

Equipment

We’ve all been sold a dream at one stage in our lives, and the same goes for when it comes to purchasing scuba diving equipment as well. Just because it has fancy words in the product description doesn’t always mean it’s going to be practical. It can happen to the best of divers, they see the newest and shiniest dive gear and they turn into magpies. The best thing you can do is to read about the product, look for reviews on it and decide whether it’s going to benefit your diving experience.

Have a talk with yourself and decide the type of diver you want to be. Do you want to use gear that is useful and essential? Or do you want to jump on the fads and mod cons that come with big price tags? The choice is all yours.

Charge Your Gear

Right this second, stop what you’re doing and put that dive torch or camera on a nice long charge. You do not want to get ready for your next dive to jump in the water only to find out that all your charge has been depleted and your dive is dead in the water. Batteries are tricky things. The first quarter seems to last for ages. But anything below half a battery can just disappear in a flash.

Cold water diving is worse for this situation happening. Batteries like it when it’s warm. So when you grab your gear out of your kit back and check the battery, it can appear to be fine. But then plunge it into cold water, and boom, you suddenly have no juice left. Just because an item only uses 20% of the battery on the first hour-long dive doesn’t mean that it will last the second dive.