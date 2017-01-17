4) Benefits of running: Increased fertility

A study carried out by Cambridge University last year suggested that men who regularly run long distances are more likely to reproduce than those who don’t. Scientists at the university took 542 runners at the Robin Hood marathon in Nottingham and found that those who finished faster were more likely to have stronger sex drives and higher sperm counts.

5) Benefits of running: Physical health

Numerous studies have shown that regular exercise and running in particular can help to prevent obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, strokes and even some cancers.

Back in 2009, Finnish scientists published the conclusions of a 17-year-long study. Out of a group of 2,560 middle-aged men, they found that the ones who were physically active were the least likely to develop cancer.

Another study in the British Journal of Cancer calculated that the most active people were 24% less likely to develop colon cancer than the least active people, while a subsequent study by the National Cancer Institute discovered that women of a normal weight who reported the highest levels of vigorous activity were 30% less likely to get breast cancer than women who did no vigorous activity.