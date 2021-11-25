Finding the best skis for beginners can be a tricky task. It can be totally intimidating gazing at all the different shapes, lengths and widths when you’re first getting into skiing. Add to this the fact that some beginners might be extremely confident from the get-go, particularly if they excel in other sports.

First things first, you need to have a think about your aspirations before you go and drop a load of cash on the best beginner ski for you. Do you aspire to live in the park, explore the backcountry, or just do a bit of everything?

This range of aspirations is why we’ve chosen to include a wide range of beginner skis: some that you might not initially think are suitable for beginners, and some that have been designed specifically for newbie skiers. Assuming you’re a fairly athletic person of an average weight, we’d bet that you’d be able to jump straight onto a slightly more forgiving ‘non-beginner’ ski. This ski will be a better investment as it’ll be able to serve you well as you improve and tune your technique.

It’s got to be said that buying skis is a reasonable financial commitment. Often beginner skiers start off by renting skis when they get to the resort (or a snow dome) because they aren’t sure about the sport, and don’t have to worry about lugging skis on the plane. And this is certainly a good shout: it gives you time to try a wide range of skis out, see what you like and even gives you some much needed practice instead of quickly out-growing a pair of softer skis.

How To Choose A Pair Of Skis

Once you’ve got an idea of what you’d like from your first pair of skis, then getting down to your local brick-and-mortar ski shop should be your first port of call. Those guys will be able to chat to you about your ability level and find a range of skis that’ll work for you.

If you are doing your research in the meantime, take a look at the best skis for beginners below. These are the prices without bindings, unless otherwise stated.